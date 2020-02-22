Alternative Breakfast Options On The BJC Concourse
The Bryce Jordan Center’s concessions’ food — chicken baskets, stickie paws, curly fries, Creamery ice cream, etc. — hits the spot at halftime and maybe during a break between line dances. But if you’re passing through the BJC in the wee hours of the morning, or if you’re just really craving a waffle, you’re out of luck. Bagels, bacon egg and cheese sandwiches, and the like are nowhere to be found on the BJC concourse.
That said, now is the perfect time to try out something different, or just have ice cream for breakfast. Here are a few of your options for the most important meal of the day, THON style:
Chicken Basket
Curly fries take the place of the waffles here. A big leap, we know — but with the chicken, you already have half of a nice southern breakfast. Complete the pairing (at least mentally) and the BJC concourse feels like IHOP.
Soft Pretzel
Toast and pretzels: practically the same thing. If one is acceptable at the breakfast table, what difference will a little salt and maybe some mustard make?
Creamery Ice Cream
Who wouldn’t want to live out their childhood dream of having ice cream for breakfast? It’s an immediate mood booster, and thanks to the Creamery outlet on the concourse, you have plenty of delicious, fresh options.
A Sub From House Of Hoagies
Depending on what toppings are available, you could make a decent breakfast sandwich at House of Hoagies. A ham and cheese sub is basically a scrambled egg short of a breakfast sandwich, which is good enough. It’s also a one-stop shop for protein and carbs — for those of you who need to catch up on any #gains lost during THON.
Pizza Cone
Aren’t college students supposed to love eating cold pizza for breakfast? Plus, this isn’t even cold — it’s hot and in a cone.
Sticky Paw
This is as close to a true breakfast food as you’ll find. This is an extra Penn State grilled stickie shaped like the Nittany Lion’s paw. Satisfy your breakfast cravings with a sweet cinnamon treat.
