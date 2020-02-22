Alternative Breakfast Options On The BJC Concourse

The Bryce Jordan Center’s concessions’ food — chicken baskets, stickie paws, curly fries, Creamery ice cream, etc. — hits the spot at halftime and maybe during a break between line dances. But if you’re passing through the BJC in the wee hours of the morning, or if you’re just really craving a waffle, you’re out of luck. Bagels, bacon egg and cheese sandwiches, and the like are nowhere to be found on the BJC concourse.

That said, now is the perfect time to try out something different, or just have ice cream for breakfast. Here are a few of your options for the most important meal of the day, THON style:

Chicken Basket

Curly fries take the place of the waffles here. A big leap, we know — but with the chicken, you already have half of a nice southern breakfast. Complete the pairing (at least mentally) and the BJC concourse feels like IHOP.

Soft Pretzel

Toast and pretzels: practically the same thing. If one is acceptable at the breakfast table, what difference will a little salt and maybe some mustard make?

Creamery Ice Cream

Who wouldn’t want to live out their childhood dream of having ice cream for breakfast? It’s an immediate mood booster, and thanks to the Creamery outlet on the concourse, you have plenty of delicious, fresh options.

A Sub From House Of Hoagies

Depending on what toppings are available, you could make a decent breakfast sandwich at House of Hoagies. A ham and cheese sub is basically a scrambled egg short of a breakfast sandwich, which is good enough. It’s also a one-stop shop for protein and carbs — for those of you who need to catch up on any #gains lost during THON.

Pizza Cone

Aren’t college students supposed to love eating cold pizza for breakfast? Plus, this isn’t even cold — it’s hot and in a cone.

Sticky Paw

This is as close to a true breakfast food as you’ll find. This is an extra Penn State grilled stickie shaped like the Nittany Lion’s paw. Satisfy your breakfast cravings with a sweet cinnamon treat.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Owen Abbey Owen Abbey is a freshmen majoring in Secondary Education Social Studies. He is from Annapolis, Maryland and a proud supporter of both Baltimore sports teams. He is a big college basketball fan (both men's and women's), and he also has a weird obsession with making brackets. He has some okay tweets @theowenabbey, but if you want to send happy thoughts and more brackets, email him at [email protected]