Fraternity & Sorority Themes At THON 2020

One of the most exciting parts of THON Weekend is seeing all the themes that each fraternity and sorority pairing goes all out for as they decorate letters and make t-shirts to support their dancers and show out For The Kids.

We took a lap around the Bryce Jordan Center to see what are some of the best themes within the Greek community.

Alpha Delta Pi & Theta Delta Chi

Legos are an iconic toy of our childhood. With these sets, engineers, architects, and construction workers found their callings. The possibilities are endless with the various sets, colors, and shapes.

Alpha Omicron Pi & Phi Kappa Psi

This one is for you, Violet Beauregarde. Golden tickets and top hats are flowing among these purple and gold Willy Wonka stans.

Alpha Phi & Sigma Chi

May the force be with you all. R2D2, Darth Vader, and Chewbacca made appearances at THON 2020. Star Wars was a great choice to honor the theme, Journey Together.

Alpha Xi Delta & Lambda Chi Alpha

The Krusty Krab pizza is the pizza for you and me! Patrick and Spongebob deserve all of the love in the world. Check out that incredible inflatable Patrick hat.

Delta Gamma & Delta Upsilon

The famous black hole seen in 2019 made this year’s line dance so a space theme was a great choice to honor this incredible event, and of course Journey Together.

Delta Phi Epsilon & Pi Kappa Phi

B-BALL SCHOOOOOL. A sports theme is only fitting when you go to the university with the most successful athletics program in the country. How many other athletic programs have top-ten teams in football and basketball?

Delta Zeta & Sigma Pi

The 2020 Olympics are soon approaching. These folks are already getting excited to watch the United States take gold.

Gamma Phi Beta & Acacia

Victorious, iCarly, SpongeBob, Drake & Josh, The Amanda Show, and Zoey 101 are the shows of our childhood. Deep down it is still on all of our bucket lists to get covered in that green Nickelodeon slime.

Kappa Alpha Theta & Pi Kappa Alpha

The black letters and red LED lights perfectly capture the ambience of Stranger Things. Someone come bring these folks a box of Eggo waffles.

Kappa Delta & Beta Sigma Beta

Check out that red lightsaber. Star Wars is a popular theme this year, as the Rise of Skywalker holds a special place in all of our hearts.

Kappa Kappa Gamma & Delta Chi

THON can’t get enough of building blocks! Penn State Engineers unite!

Phi Sigma Sigma & Alpha Gamma Rho

Legos are cool, but light-up Legos are cooler.

Pi Beta Phi & Sigma Phi Epsilon

To infinity and beyond! Buzz Lightyear aka the GOAT of Toy Story is finally getting the love that he deserves.

Sigma Delta Tau & Kappa Sigma

Folks cannot get enough of those neon LED strip lights in their rooms. They love them so much that they chose to dress in all neon. Let’s rave.

Sigma Kappa & Phi Gamma Delta

The Rugrats is an iconic Nickelodeon show. Oh, the nostalgia! The things I would do to go back to elementary school, grab cookies and milk, and watch the babies.

Sigma Sigma Sigma & Tau Kappa Alpha

For an event as wild as THON, it only makes sense that there is a safari theme. There is no shortage of zebra print, cheetah print, and leopard print here.

Zeta Tau Alpha & Alpha Tau Omega

There’s 46 hours to THON Weekend, and Sunday just comes along to end it.

These people are definitely inspired to build a rocket, fight a mummy, and climb up the Eiffel Tower. I bet they will have the summer vacation of a lifetime, just like Phineas and Ferb.

Phi Kappa Theta & Whiplash

When life gets you down, you know what you gotta do? Just keep swimming. Finding Nemo is one of the best Pixar movies of our generation. Plus, look how cute baby Nemo is on their shirts.

Alpha Epsilon Pi & Epsilon Sigma Alpha

Hawaiian leis for everyone! They brought the beach to the BJC with their Hawaiian shirts, sandals, and hula skirts.

Phi Sigma Kappa & Trilogy

BASEBALL SCHOOOOOL…. ? You heard it here first!

About the Author

Colleen Nersten Colleen is a freshman writer from York, PA. She intends to major in biology and minor in political science. She overuses the ~tilde~ and aspires to be no other than the great Guy Fieri. You can find Colleen filling up her gas tank at Rutter’s, the ~superior~ Pennsylvania gas station. Please direct any questions or concerns to [email protected]