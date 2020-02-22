How To Donate To THON During THON

While most of the money donated to Four Diamonds each year is fundraised prior to THON Weekend, there are still several ways that people can contribute to the Four Diamonds Fund during THON.

There are a few ways to still make a donation to THON 2020 before the total is tallied and announced. Whether you’re halfway around the world or right here at the Bryce Jordan Center, these are your options for making a donation before Sunday afternoon.

THON Donor Drive

This might be the easiest way for people who aren’t attending THON to make a donation this weekend. You can head to Donate.THON.org to choose your contribution, and you also have the option of dedicating your donation in someone else’s memory.

Text ‘THON’ To 41444

Sending a simple ‘THON’ to 41444 is a quick and easy way to make a donation if you’re trying to contribute to the Four Diamonds Fund at the last second. You will receive a text message back sending you to a form page where you can select the amount you would like to donate.

BJC Info Booths

All of the info booths that you’ll see located around the Bryce Jordan Center concourse this weekend also double as donation stations. Stop by one of the information booths and ask how you can make a donation before the total is announced.

THON Raffle

If you’re at THON 2020, you can enter a raffle to win either a Joe Jonas-signed jersey, a trip anywhere in the world, or a Dell tablet for a $5 ticket. All money raised by the raffle will be For The Kids.

