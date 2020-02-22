It’s All Greek To Me: How New Members Are Adjusting To Their First Greek THON
Because sorority and fraternity recruitments fall so close to THON every year, the 46-hour dance marathon is often one of the first times that new members are able to spend extended, uninterrupted periods of time with their new organizations.
It can be a little overwhelming, especially when you don’t know what you’re walking into. Here’s how some of Penn State’s newest Greeks are faring:
You joined this organization recently. Do you feel like you’ve met a lot of new people so far?
“I really like a lot of them because they’re genuine. They’ve been a really big help in getting adjusted because obviously this is a little overwhelming at first, but I really feel like I’ve found a good group of people here that I can rely on.” -Sarah Yermalovich, Phi Sigma Sigma
“Definitely. I’ve been included since the beginning.” -Louie Magliaro, Phi Kappa Psi
“Yes. We’ve been doing a lot of bonding, like movie nights and stuff every weekend.” -Erin Studdert, Alpha Xi Delta
“Yeah. I feel like I’ve bonded with a good amount of the guys, especially the sophomores and juniors.” -Ben Dunne, Chi Phi
How have you been able to meet new people?
“We had a pasta dinner at AGR to kind of kick things off on Wednesday, and it was a really good way to meet people, especially some of the brothers.” – Sarah Yermalovich
“We’ve done a lot of fundraising, a lot of events at the house where we try to meet other people.” – Louie Magliaro
“We did dancer mail together, which we used as a sisterhood event, and it really brought us all together.” – Katie McKowen, Freshman, Alpha Xi Delta
“There are a lot of events where they get us involved.” – Ben Dunne
What do you think of your first THON with your new fraternity/sorority so far?
“It’s been amazing just seeing people all here for a great cause. It’s something really special for not only me but for everyone and all the dancers we’re rooting for. -Sarah Yermalovich
“It’s the best experience. I’m so glad I’m able to do it with them. They do it the best way possible.” -Louie Magliaro
“It’s amazing. It’s so cool to see everyone come together for one cause.” -Katie McKowen
“So far, it’s been a lot of fun. I feel like I’m making a real impact.” -Ben Dunne
What were your expectations coming into this year’s THON?
“It’s a lot different in a really good way because last year my friends and I just came, but I definitely feel like now I have more of a purpose to be here.” -Sarah Yermalovich
“Big atmosphere, great support. It’s everything Penn State has to offer.” – Louie Magliaro
“I honestly didn’t know what to expect. Everyone had just said that your first THON is just so amazing.” – Erin Studdert
“I’ve never been a part of THON, but my high school have Mini THON, so I kind of had a glimpse of what it’s like.” – Ben Dunne
