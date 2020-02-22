PSU news by
It’s All Greek To Me: How New Members Are Adjusting To Their First Greek THON

Samuel Brungo | Onward State
By Katie Moats
2/22/20 12:34 pm

Because sorority and fraternity recruitments fall so close to THON every year, the 46-hour dance marathon is often one of the first times that new members are able to spend extended, uninterrupted periods of time with their new organizations.

It can be a little overwhelming, especially when you don’t know what you’re walking into. Here’s how some of Penn State’s newest Greeks are faring:

You joined this organization recently. Do you feel like you’ve met a lot of new people so far?

“I really like a lot of them because they’re genuine. They’ve been a really big help in getting adjusted because obviously this is a little overwhelming at first, but I really feel like I’ve found a good group of people here that I can rely on.” -Sarah Yermalovich, Phi Sigma Sigma

“Definitely. I’ve been included since the beginning.” -Louie Magliaro, Phi Kappa Psi

“Yes. We’ve been doing a lot of bonding, like movie nights and stuff every weekend.” -Erin Studdert, Alpha Xi Delta

“Yeah. I feel like I’ve bonded with a good amount of the guys, especially the sophomores and juniors.” -Ben Dunne, Chi Phi 

How have you been able to meet new people?

“We had a pasta dinner at AGR to kind of kick things off on Wednesday, and it was a really good way to meet people, especially some of the brothers.” – Sarah Yermalovich

“We’ve done a lot of fundraising, a lot of events at the house where we try to meet other people.” – Louie Magliaro

“We did dancer mail together, which we used as a sisterhood event, and it really brought us all together.” – Katie McKowen, Freshman, Alpha Xi Delta

“There are a lot of events where they get us involved.” – Ben Dunne

What do you think of your first THON with your new fraternity/sorority so far?

“It’s been amazing just seeing people all here for a great cause. It’s something really special for not only me but for everyone and all the dancers we’re rooting for. -Sarah Yermalovich

“It’s the best experience. I’m so glad I’m able to do it with them. They do it the best way possible.” -Louie Magliaro

“It’s amazing. It’s so cool to see everyone come together for one cause.” -Katie McKowen

“So far, it’s been a lot of fun. I feel like I’m making a real impact.” -Ben Dunne

What were your expectations coming into this year’s THON?

“It’s a lot different in a really good way because last year my friends and I just came, but I definitely feel like now I have more of a purpose to be here.” -Sarah Yermalovich

“Big atmosphere, great support. It’s everything Penn State has to offer.” – Louie Magliaro

“I honestly didn’t know what to expect. Everyone had just said that your first THON is just so amazing.” – Erin Studdert

“I’ve never been a part of THON, but my high school have Mini THON, so I kind of had a glimpse of what it’s like.” – Ben Dunne

About the Author

Katie Moats

Katie Moats is a junior majoring in English, and although she says she's from Chicago, she could spit and it would hit Wisconsin. One time she studied abroad for about a minute and decided to get an entire tattoo on her body about it. If you like seeing Penn State-themed retweets and other stupid memes, you can follow her @k_moats24 on Twitter. All email inquiries must be written in the form of a poem and may be sent to [email protected]

