Kicking Sunrise Kicks Off Saturday Morning

New Jersey band Kicking Sunrise gave the Bryce Jordan Center crowd a sunny setlist early Saturday morning.

Joe Murphy, Ryan Hornibrook and Mark Altamuro’s work has been featured on CBS Philadelphia, TBS for Major League Baseball coverage, and TNT for the 2015 PGA Championship.

The band started off with original song “Here’s to the Sunrise” before moving onto a cover of “I Can’t Get You Out My Mind” by Darin. Singer Murphy then made “Cooler Than Me” by Mike Posner his own with a smooth cover.

Murphy and Hornibrook harmonized for a mash up of different songs from “Safe and Sound” by Capital Cities to “Cheerleader” by OMI. Drummer Altamuro kept the beats going with “Keep Your Head Up” by Andy Grammer

“This is all about being comfortable in your own skin,” Murphy said before playing another original song called “Stay Beautiful.” “We’re having a blast with you.”

They transitioned genres to play “One More Time” by Daft Punk and “Treasure” by Bruno Mars. They interacted with the crowd to get them jumping up and down before switching sets.

The new set opened with “September” by Earth, Wind & Fire, which was a crowd favorite. Murphy changed decades with the song “Jackie Chan” by Dzeko and Tiësto.

The group covered “Sucker” by Penn State’s biggest fans, the Jonas Brothers. Murphy threw up a diamond before moving onto “Make Your Hands Clap” by Fitz. and THE TANTRUMS.

Hornibrook took the lead singer position for the iconic song “Juice” by Lizzo. Murphy took back the microphone for the Grammy Winning song “Señorita” by Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes. The group closed the hour-long performance with an energetic cover of “Like It Like That” by Cardi B.

About the Author

Hope Damato Hope is a sophomore majoring in broadcast journalism. She resides in Northern Virginia but likes to tell people she's from D.C. since no ones heard of Manassas. She considers herself a coffee expert, obsessive Eagles fan and likes long walks on the beach. Feel free to follow her on twitter @hopemarinaa to send her funny tweets or email her at [email protected] to criticize her writing.

