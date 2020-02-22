My Hero Zero Rocks THON 2020 In 10th Straight Performance

My Hero Zero took a break from soundtracking the many bars of State College to make its 10th straight THON performance Saturday afternoon at THON 2020.

The group started by introducing a new member to the MHZ family, a vocalist named Dia, who helped kick off their first song, “Let’s Get It Started” by the Black Eyed Peas.

My Hero Zero then blended “Let’s Get It Started” into “Crazy In Love” by Beyonce, with Jason O. whipping out a trumpet and going to work on a dope solo before the band transitioned again into “I Want It That Way” by the Backstreet Boys.

“Ok but really though, J girls for life,” Jason O said as MHZ went into their next song, “Year 3000” by the Jonas Brothers.

Dia once again took control of the mic to sing a rendition of “Since U Been Gone” by Kelly Clarkson, which then transitioned into “Firework” by Katy Perry. Dia got the entire BJC to scream the chorus to “Firework,” whose lyrics definitely reflect the energy THON presents.

My Hero Zero then shifted into the “Penn State” portion of the show, rattling off songs such as “Seven Nation Army” and “Let’s Go State,” once again featuring Jason O. on the trumpet.

After flexing his multi-instrumental muscles with a trumpet and an acoustic guitar, Jason O flexed on us once again when he pulled out a ukulele while Dia went to a rocking rendition of “Love Story” by Taylor Swift.

After performing a classic energy-inducing song in “Shout,” My Hero Zero dedicated the next song to all of the #THON2020 dancers.

They then went into the massively popular song “Dance Monkey” by Tones & I, made famous by TikTok. This performance featured Jason O. on the keyboards — that’s four instruments played in 20 minutes for Jason O., for those counting at home.

Before going into “Breakin’ Free” from the High School Musical soundtrack, Jason O noted that this is My Hero Zero’s tenth year performing at THON, and how grateful they are and how proud they are at how much THON has grown over the years.

Jason O. brought out the trumpet once again to kick off the next song, “Sweet Caroline,” in dramatic fashion. It goes without saying that the BJC yelling “BUM BUM BUM!” during this song was one of the loudest moments of My Hero Zero’s set.

Dia took lead vocals once again for “Livin’ On A Prayer” while she and Jason O split vocal duties for a spicy rendition of “Hips Don’t Lie” by Shakira.

MHZ then went into the chorus of “Carry On My Wayward Son” before transitioning into a medley of “Feel So Close” by Calvin Harris and “Anyway You Want It” by Journey.

Their next move was to go full “Yeehaw” on us by hitting Shania Twain’s “Man, I Feel Like A Woman,” one time, featuring Dia on vocals.

Before going into the band’s final songs, Jason O shouted out My Hero Zero drummer Ethan Stewart, who “spent four years in the Penn State Blue Band and is now drumming” for the BJC crowd.

My Hero Zero then went into “I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles)” by The Proclaimers and got the crowd yelling — literally, because that’s the song’s chorus, before finishing with a Beatles-themed medley of “Imagine” by John Lennon and “Hey Jude.”

