PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk, Sober, High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

More

THON

Penn State Alumni Association CEO Paul Clifford Speaks At THON 2020

Matt Sniegowski | Onward State
By Matt DiSanto
2/22/20 11:16 am

Penn State Alumni Association CEO Paul J. Clifford took the stage at THON 2020 Saturday, belting out his trademark, “Where else would you rather be than a room full of Penn Staters?” to raucous applause.

“On behalf of our 174,000 members of the world’s largest alumni association, I’d like to congratulate everyone here on an amazing dance marathon.”

Clifford appeared alongside many alums as well as the Nittany Lion to kick off THON 2020’s Alumni Hour. He led a vigorous “We Are” chant before speaking to the Bryce Joran Center crowd Saturday morning.

“You are demonstrating to the world the impact of philanthropy and what it means to be a Penn Stater,” Clifford continued.

Clifford ensured dancers that the entire Penn State alumni network is following THON closely from all over the world and supporting them each and every step of the way.

“These alumni who are up here with me represent over 700,000 alumni worldwide cheering for you, and many of them are tuning in on 46Live,” Clifford said.

Clifford continued, noting that THON’s efforts, alongside the Four Diamonds Foundation, have helped to increase pediatric cancer research and help save lives every year.

“THON is a movement,” Clifford said. “It’s a mobilization of this community to put an end to pediatric cancer. THON inspires the community, THON changes lives, THON saves lives! You know, it’s not too long ago that three out of five kids who were diagnosed with cancer would lose that battle. Today, because of what you’re doing, four out of five of those kids actually beat cancer!”

Clifford wrapped up his speech by urging students, dancers, volunteers, and alumni to keep supporting THON each year.

“The way to beat cancer is to face it head-on and say, ‘Caner cannot,'” Clifford said. “The way to beat cancer is through love. The way to beat cancer is to laugh and smile and dance. The way to beat cancer is to THON.”

He then ended his speech in the only way how: an energetic rendition of Penn State’s alma mater.

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already receiving enough emails?

About the Author

Matt DiSanto

Matt is a sophomore majoring in journalism and is Onward State's social media manager. He's a huge Philadelphia sports fan, fantasy football aficionado, and washed-up drummer hailing from Collegeville, Pa. The quickest way to his heart is Margherita pizza. His favorite shows include Community, Seinfeld, and Arrested Development, and he'll probably talk your ear off about them. Follow him on Twitter @mattdisanto_ for bad sports takes or email him at [email protected]

Comments

Get notified about breaking news
Loading notification service...
State College Links

Bars and Happy Hours

Movies – Local theaters and new movies

Apartments – Search local apartments

Classifieds – Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks – New and used vehicles

Hotels – In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform

[Live Blog] Penn State THON 2020: Saturday

Follow along here for updates, pictures, videos, and more from the 48th annual THON

[Video] Students Share Favorite Line Dance Moves

Now that you’ve had more than a few chances to learn the line dance, we thought we’d have you share some of your favorite moves from this year’s song.

©  2008 - 2020 Onward State

Send this to a friend