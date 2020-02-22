Penn State Alumni Associations Across The Country Hosting THON 2020 Watch Parties

While thousands gather inside the Bryce Jordan Center this weekend to participate in THON 2020, alumni across the country are offering their support and cheering on this year’s dancers from both near and far.

Throughout the weekend, various alumni chapters will host watch parties in their respective cities — ranging from New York to Philadelphia to Charleston, South Carolina — proving that THON’s impact spreads far beyond the borders of State College each year.

Below is short list of some chapters and their events.

New York City

When: 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday February 23

Where: Brother Jimmy’s, 181 Lexington Ave, New York, NY

Food and special drinks will be available, and a $10 donation automatically enters you into a raffle where you can win select prizes. You can donate and RSVP to this watch party here.

Charleston, South Carolina

When: 2-4 p.m., Sunday, February 23

Where: DD Peckers Wing Shack, 1660 Savannah Highway, Charleston, South Carolina

This watch party will also include plenty of food and drinks. According to the Facebook page, alumni are encouraged to wear the oldest THON t-shirt they own for a chance to be in the running for a special prize.

Malvern, Pennsylvania

When: 12-4 p.m., Sunday, February 23

Where: Locust Lane Craft Brewery, 50 Three Tun Road, Malvern, Pennsylvania

Locust Lane will have plenty of raffles throughout the event, with all money benefiting Four Diamonds. They’ll also have four packs of “Dancing Diamonds” beer and other craft brews available. Sales of all cans, growlers, and crowlers will benefit THON.

Boston, Massachusetts

When: 6-9 p.m., Saturday February 22

Where: The Greatest Bar, 262 Friend Street, Boston, Massachusetts

Take part in the annual Trivia Night benefiting THON. There will be food, themed drinks, raffles, and cans for donations, according to the Facebook page. Throughout the event, attendees will also be able to watch the THON livestream.

Omaha, Nebraska

When: 7-11:30 p.m. CST, Saturday, February 22

Where: 4712 S 190th Street, Omaha, Nebraska

The Penn State Alumni Nebraska Chapter will host a Wine & Dance for THON. For $40 a couple, those in attendance can watch the livestream, auction items, and indulge in a variety of appetizers and drinks.

Bloomington, Minnesota

When: 5:30-9:30 p.m. CST, Saturday, February 22

Where: Poor Richard’s Commonhouse, 8301 Normondale Blvd, Bloomington, Minnesota

Alumni plan to watch the Penn State men’s hockey team face off against the Gophers, before live-streaming the THON 2020 Pep Rally around 7 p.m. More information can be found on the Minnesota Alumni Chapter’s Facebook page.

For those alumni who are in State College this weekend, there are plenty of ways to take part in THON 2020. All day Saturday, alumni can go on tours of the Bryce Jordan Center. From 2-4 p.m. on February 22, there will also be a Donor and Alumni reception at the Beaver Stadium Football Recruitment Lounge.

Is your Alumni Association chapter hosting a watch party? Send the details to [email protected] and we’ll add it to this post!

