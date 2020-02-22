Pennharmonics Mix Popular Toto Songs In Mashup Performance

Student coed a capella group Pennharmonics kept the vocal vibes going at the Bryce Jordan Center early Saturday morning.

The group’s set included a smooth rendition of “Rosanna” by Toto, a slower yet upbeat tune. Of course, the band in question is known for their hit song

“Africa,” and the Pennharmonics’ performance included the harmonies that made that song a hit.

Towards the end of ‘Rosanna,’ the group began to mix the two hits, much to the crowds delight. A slow version of the popular ‘Africa’ melody highlighted a well-done mashup of the two songs.

The performance was capped off by the Pennharmonics reverting to the ‘Rosanna’ chorus, capping off a short-but-sweet morning set before the line dance once again returned.

About the Author

Otis Lyons Otis is a freshman majoring in print journalism. He lives just outside of San Francisco, and is a diehard San Jose Earthquakes fan. Unfortunately, that means a lot of sadness. Feel free to send over your soccer hot takes to his twitter @otisnlyons1 and instagram @otislyons