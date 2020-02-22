PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk, Sober, High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

More

THON

Pennharmonics Mix Popular Toto Songs In Mashup Performance

Ryan Parsons | Onward State
By Otis Lyons
2/22/20 6:02 am

Student coed a capella group Pennharmonics kept the vocal vibes going at the Bryce Jordan Center early Saturday morning.

The group’s set included a smooth rendition of “Rosanna” by Toto, a slower yet upbeat tune. Of course, the band in question is known for their hit song
“Africa,” and the Pennharmonics’ performance included the harmonies that made that song a hit.

Towards the end of ‘Rosanna,’ the group began to mix the two hits, much to the crowds delight. A slow version of the popular ‘Africa’ melody highlighted a well-done mashup of the two songs.

The performance was capped off by the Pennharmonics reverting to the ‘Rosanna’ chorus, capping off a short-but-sweet morning set before the line dance once again returned.

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already receiving enough emails?

About the Author

Otis Lyons

Otis is a freshman majoring in print journalism. He lives just outside of San Francisco, and is a diehard San Jose Earthquakes fan. Unfortunately, that means a lot of sadness. Feel free to send over your soccer hot takes to his twitter @otisnlyons1 and instagram @otislyons

Comments

Get notified about breaking news
Loading notification service...
State College Links

Bars and Happy Hours

Movies – Local theaters and new movies

Apartments – Search local apartments

Classifieds – Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks – New and used vehicles

Hotels – In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
Other posts by Otis

Student A Cappella Group Shades Of Blue Boosts BJC With Powerful Vocals, Beatboxing Solo

Student vocal group Shades of Blue kept the BJC moving in the early hours of Saturday morning with a genre-busting performance and powerful vocals.

No. 1 Penn State Lacrosse Ready For Limelight Against No. 3 Yale

Coalition Of Graduate Employees To Host Rally To Support UC Santa Cruz Strike

[Live Blog] Penn State THON 2020: Saturday

Follow along here for updates, pictures, videos, and more from the 48th annual THON

Brotherhood’s Bond: How Two THON Children Joined The Fraternity That Supports Them

“I feel like I’ve been a brother my entire life because that’s what they made me.”

©  2008 - 2020 Onward State

Send this to a friend