Pennharmonics Mix Popular Toto Songs In Mashup Performance
Student coed a capella group Pennharmonics kept the vocal vibes going at the Bryce Jordan Center early Saturday morning.
The group’s set included a smooth rendition of “Rosanna” by Toto, a slower yet upbeat tune. Of course, the band in question is known for their hit song
“Africa,” and the Pennharmonics’ performance included the harmonies that made that song a hit.
Towards the end of ‘Rosanna,’ the group began to mix the two hits, much to the crowds delight. A slow version of the popular ‘Africa’ melody highlighted a well-done mashup of the two songs.
The performance was capped off by the Pennharmonics reverting to the ‘Rosanna’ chorus, capping off a short-but-sweet morning set before the line dance once again returned.
Your ad blocker is on.
Please choose an option below.
Purchase a Subscription!
About the Author
[Live Blog] Penn State THON 2020: Saturday
Follow along here for updates, pictures, videos, and more from the 48th annual THON
Brotherhood’s Bond: How Two THON Children Joined The Fraternity That Supports Them
“I feel like I’ve been a brother my entire life because that’s what they made me.”
Send this to a friend
Comments