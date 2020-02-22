Pennsylvania State Representative Kerry Benninghoff Speaks At THON 2020

Pennsylvania state representative Kerry Benninghoff kicked off day two of THON when he took the stage at the Bryce Jordan Center to speak to dancers, volunteers, and supporters in the stands.

He offered words of encouragement and thanked everyone for their dedication to the cause, which holds a special place in his heart after his daughter Ryleigh passed away in 2010 following a battle with cancer.

Throughout his career, Benninghoff has always been passionate about cancer research and healthcare initiatives, and THON is no exception.

“So although your legs hurt, you’re tired, you want to take a nap…we thank you from the bottom of our hearts,” Benninghoff said to the dancers.

The Republican legislator currently represents the 171st district in Pennsylvania. In 2018, he was elected to serve as Majority Whip. He previously served as the House Majority Policy Committee chairman for two terms.

He also graduated from State College High School and is a proud Penn State alum. He currently resides in Bellefonte with his family, according to the representative’s website.

Benninghoff ended his brief speech on a positive note.

“I believe one day we’re going to have a party like this celebrating the fact that we’re able to cure cancer.”

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Rory Pelella Rory is a sophomore from Binghamton, New York and one of Onward State's News Editors. She has been bleeding blue and white ever since her older siblings decided to create a family dynasty in Happy Valley. She loves anything Penn State (especially Yallah), the Yankees and Giants, and a good old fashioned New York slice. Feel free to email her at [email protected] or follow her on twitter @rorypelella.

[Live Blog] Penn State THON 2020: Saturday Follow along here for updates, pictures, videos, and more from the 48th annual THON