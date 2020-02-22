PSU news by
Student A Cappella Group Shades Of Blue Boosts BJC With Powerful Vocals, Beatboxing Solo

Ryan Parsons | Onward State
By Otis Lyons
2/22/20 3:22 am

Student vocal group Shades of Blue kept the BJC moving in the early hours of Saturday morning with a genre-busting performance and powerful vocals.

Shades of Blue was founded in 2003 and is a coed a capella group. Its’ 15 minute, three-song THON 2020 performance didn’t disappoint, and offered a switch from THON’s over-speaker soundtrack.

Shades’ set began with “Levels” by Nick Jonas, a nice tribute to the popularity of the Jonas Brothers in Happy Valley.

The group turned to a slower but inspiring tune for its second song with “Rise Up” by Sandra Day, featuring a powerful and building chorus that echoed around the BJC

After a smooth and strong opening, Shades of Blue closed its set with a more lighthearted anthem in the form of “Jeremiah Was A Bullfrog.” Beatboxer Connor Simons provided one of the highlights of the performance with a beatboxing solo to close out the group’s powerful and unique early-morning set.

About the Author

Otis Lyons

Otis is a freshman majoring in print journalism. He lives just outside of San Francisco, and is a diehard San Jose Earthquakes fan. Unfortunately, that means a lot of sadness. Feel free to send over your soccer hot takes to his twitter @otisnlyons1 and instagram @otislyons

