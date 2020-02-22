THON 2020’s Best Greek Life Swag

Unique themes and impressive costumes and accessories are one of THON’s most recognizable traditions.

But the perfect THON look isn’t complete without a few quality accessories. Penn State’s fraternities and sororities often bring some of the most memorable swag to THON to fit with its themes and fits.

While there’s absolutely no way to spot all the accessories scattered throughout the Bryce Jordan Center, we took the time to pick out some of our favorite Greek life swag.

Alien Antennas

Delta Gamma’s look is out of this world while sporting alien antennas and glitter. Their shirts perfectly match with the organization’s theme: “one small step for the kids. one giant leap for the future.”

Lego Glasses

This theme was picked out by Phi Sigma Sigma and Alpha Gamma Rho’s nine-year-old THON child. Girls in Phi Sigma Sigma all went in on Lego glasses that actually came with Legos that can be placed on the glasses.

Gold Medals & Star Glasses

Delta Zeta is going for the gold with this look. The Olympic theme comes with star sunglasses, track suits, and gold medals only. No silver or bronze here!

Leis & Patrick Star Hat

Lambda Chi Alpha and Alpha Xi Delta were ready to travel to Bikini Bottom in this swag. The leis and blow-up Patrick Star hat brought the theme of Spongebob together.

Cowboy Hats

What’s Toy Story without Woody’s cowboy hat? Pi Beta Phi took a twist on the boring brown hat and traded it in for cow print and pink fuzzy hats.

Bandanas

We’re giving Kappa Alpha Theta an 11/10 for their use of bandanas for a theme of Stranger Things. Bandanas can be very helpful when standing at THON for all 46 hours.

Golden Ticket Leggings

Looks like you’ve found the golden ticket! Alpha Omicron Pi’s leggings perfectly resemble the golden tickets found in Charlie and The Chocolate Factory.

