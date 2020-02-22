Where Are You THON-ing From?
THON 2020 is finally upon us, and we’re ready to dance all weekend long.
At 6 p.m. on Friday, 707 students took a stand For The Kids, marking the beginning of the 46-hour dance marathon that takes the Bryce Jordan Center by storm every single year.
Joining these dancers are thousands of dedicated volunteers and spectators from all over the world, including you. And we want to hear all of your stories.
So whether you’re spending the majority of this weekend inside the Bryce Jordan Center, following along on twitter, or watching the livestream at home, we would love to know where how and where you’re participating in THON 2020.
Make sure to fill out the survey below and tell us about your experience, so you can be featured on an interactive map we’ll release later this weekend.
Send any #THONtent, including fun photos and stories, to [email protected].
