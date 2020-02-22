Where’s Waldo?: THON 2020 Edition

Surprise performers like Daya and local favorites like Lowjack are hard to miss on the Bryce Jordan Center stage. But one star — Waldo — is often harder to spot. We’re not talking about the energetic Waldo Black, but the striped sweater, jeans-wearing children’s book icon.

Waldo was one of the first to enter the BJC Friday afternoon, just in time for the THON’s kickoff series.

It took some intense concentration to learn this year’s line dance…

…But by hour three, Waldo was a pro.

Waldo couldn’t find any candy-cane patterns in the BJC stands. Instead, he had to settle for green slime and Nickelodeon blimps.

Just like the dancers, Waldo needs a break. He looks like he’s crushing this Disney Trivia.

After a short break, it was back to the stands for Waldo.

