Where’s Waldo?: THON 2020 Edition

By Hope Damato
2/22/20 4:20 am

Surprise performers like Daya and local favorites like Lowjack are hard to miss on the Bryce Jordan Center stage. But one star — Waldo — is often harder to spot. We’re not talking about the energetic Waldo Black, but the striped sweater, jeans-wearing children’s book icon.

Waldo was one of the first to enter the BJC Friday afternoon, just in time for the THON’s kickoff series.

It took some intense concentration to learn this year’s line dance…

…But by hour three, Waldo was a pro.

Waldo couldn’t find any candy-cane patterns in the BJC stands. Instead, he had to settle for green slime and Nickelodeon blimps.

Just like the dancers, Waldo needs a break. He looks like he’s crushing this Disney Trivia.

After a short break, it was back to the stands for Waldo.

About the Author

Hope Damato

Hope is a sophomore majoring in broadcast journalism. She resides in Northern Virginia but likes to tell people she's from D.C. since no ones heard of Manassas. She considers herself a coffee expert, obsessive Eagles fan and likes long walks on the beach. Feel free to follow her on twitter @hopemarinaa to send her funny tweets or email her at [email protected] to criticize her writing.

