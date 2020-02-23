Cover Band ‘Ok Otter’ Brings Good Vibes To BJC In Sunday Afternoon Performance

“Ok Otter” made its THON debut on Sunday afternoon at the BJC, bringing some smooth and dreamy tunes to a mellow THON crowd. The band, which hails from Philly and South Jersey, is composed entirely of Penn State dads or Penn State grads.

They opened things up slow and easy, with a nice acoustic rendition of Rusted Root’s “Send Me On My Way.” Although not everyone knew the words, the BJC crowd was still swaying along to with the music.

Ok Otter picked things up next, jamming out to certified hood classic and Beatles hit “I Saw Her Standing There.” The band incorporated more rock elements into this rendition, as the electric guitar was humming and the THON crowd was buzzing.

“Anyone from Philly?,” the band asked. “Anyone from…. just outside of Philly?” Looks like they get it, folks.

Next up was Paul Simon’s “You Can Call Me Al,” which the six-piece band incorporated some funky elements into. These guys had a straight-up vibe sesh on stage, folks.

This vibing continued when Grateful Dead classic “Scarlet Begonias” came on next. Ok Otter was jamming out and having a great time up on stage, and the crowd at the BJC was feeding off their energy. After this song, they took time to reintroduce themselves to the crowd.

After laying down a sick beatbox for Ben Harper’s “Steal My Kisses,” the front-woman took center stage and started rocking out to the Jackson 5’s “I Want You Back,” which had heads nodding all around the Jordan Center. We’ve heard this song a few times at THON already, and for a good reason: it gets the people goin’.

The opening riff from “Brown-Eyed Girl” soon rang out in the BJC, and it was met with cheers from the crowd. This time, one of the dads from the band took center stage and jammed out to the rest of Van Morrison’s classic. Sha lah lah lah, folks.

Zac Brown Band’s “Chicken Fried” was up next from Ok Otter. This song usually does a good job of uniting country and non-country fans alike, and it looks like it did just that to the crowd of THON-goers.

The bands performance of “500 Miles” by The Proclaimers had the BJC crowd yelling out “Dah-dah-dahdah” as show raged on. This was definitely the most the crowd had gotten into Ok Otter’s performance so far.

Next up they played the intro riff to “Seven Nation Army,” but for whatever reason, they didn’t finish the actual song. Maybe they don’t know the words, but the crowd was seriously getting into the intro riff. They went right into “Wagon Wheel” afterwards, so a bit of redemption for Ok Otter. The country classic is always a crowd pleaser.

A little Bruuuuuuce for the folks at the BJC was up next, as Ok Otter shredded along to the Springsteen staple “Dancing In The Dark.” An antsy crowd awaiting the final four grooved along to the classic tune.

“Time to get your jimmy on, any Irish dancers out there,” the band asked before breaking out into the Who’s “Baba O’Riley,” and one of the dads from Ok Otter was at the front of the stage jamming out on a squeezebox. Pretty electric.

“All These Things That I’ve Done” by the Killers was up next, and people all over the BJC were rockin’ out to this mid-2000s classic.

Before leaving, Ok Otter led a “We Are” chant and performed the Dropkick Murphys’ “I’m Shipping Up To Boston,” which had people head boppin’, poppin’, and lockin’ everywhere in the crowd.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Ryan Parsons Ryan is a Sophmore business major from Bucks County, which is juuuust outside of Philly. He's a huge Philly sports fan, back to back to back failed entrepreneur, and he appeared on the Rachel Ray Show at the age of 5. If you want to gain absolutely nothing, you can follow him on twitter @rjparsons9. Any "serious" inquiries or death threats can be sent to [email protected]