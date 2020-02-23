PSU news by
THON

Luigi Beats Mario In Second Crowd Race Of THON 2020

By Gabe Angieri
2/23/20 1:25 am

Luigi got his revenge on his brother Mario in the second crowd race of this year’s THON after Mario came out victorious in the first race.

The race was pretty even to start off, but Luigi took the lead after Mario literally started falling apart. Let’s face it, this race was a train wreck, folks.

Mario was hanging on for dear life for almost the whole race while being torn and tossed around. The students carrying Mario just did not put in a good effort, as they really let Mario down. Luigi was able to keep it together despite being tossed around.

Unlike the first race, this one wasn’t quite close. Luigi won by a pretty healthy margin in the second race between the brothers.

The series is now tied up at one, and there is almost certainly going to be a third race to determine the winner if Mario gets put back together.

About the Author

Gabe Angieri

Gabe Angieri is a freshman majoring in broadcast journalism. He grew up in Lindenhurst, NY and has had the absolute misfortune of rooting for the Jets, Mets, and Knicks. If you want to see his rants on all of his teams follow him on twitter @gabeangieri and direct all hate mail and death threats to [email protected]

