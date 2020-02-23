OS Reviews: Concourse Chapstick

Walking around the concourse of the BJC, you’re bound to stumble upon some fun THON tchotchkes; whether it’s an FTK face sticker, bracelets, or light sticks. But by far the best item — not to mention most underrated — is the Four Diamonds chapstick, spread out on tables in every direction.

Trust me, you’ll want to grab one of these.

For one thing, you’re definitely going to need chapstick this weekend after your lips dry out during long walks in the cold back-and-forth to the BJC. More importantly, you can’t beat the taste and smell.

Perhaps the best thing about this chapstick is the ingredients that make it. Each small tube contains soybean oil, beeswax, grape seed oil, coconut oil, and almond oil. It really doesn’t get any better than that.

Below we’ve reviewed the four colors of Chapstick available on the concourse, and tried to guess each flavor.

Pink

This chapstick definitely stands out from the rest with its bright, neon pink color that practically shouts “pick me” when you walk up to the table.

The flavor — which is undeniably cherry — also sets it a part. The taste and smell are strong, powerful, and yummy, making for an overall positive experience. My only complaint is that I kept hoping for some scoops of vanilla ice cream to go along with it.

Dark Blue

This one was a little harder to taste, but it definitely seemed like a minty flavor. If I’m being honest, it made my lips feel a little tingly — a good sign that the chapstick is doing its job.

Other than that, there was nothing extra special about this chapstick, except for the fact that it was Penn State blue, a.k.a the perfect chapstick for loyal Penn Staters like myself.

Why dark blue = mint is beyond me.

Light Blue

Mmmm. This one gives off serious cotton candy vibes and made me reminisce about going to baseball game concession stands and fairs. Who knew chapstick could do so much?

Although I’m not the biggest fan of cotton candy chapstick, I know plenty of people who love it and would rave about this chapstick and its sweet, sweet taste.

Green

Last but not least, green. This was definitely was my least favorite of the four options. Right away, I disliked the smell, but couldn’t quite pinpoint why.

This one also gave me the most trouble when trying to determine the flavor. In fact, I’m still not sure what it was, but it smelled like some kind of mixture of mint and herbs. Then again, I am nowhere near a chapstick expert, so I could be completely wrong.

Regardless of the smell and taste, this chapstick and all of the others seem equally effective and perfect for curing your chapped lips. At the end of the day, you really can’t go wrong with any of the options listed above.

