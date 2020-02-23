PSU news by
Penn State Hockey Equipment Staff Crafts #FTK Pregame Puck Stack

@psupucks via Instagram
By Mikey Mandarino
2/23/20 12:01 am

Penn State hockey’s equipment staff commemorated THON with a special pre-game puck stack prior to the Nittany Lions’ big 3-2 win over Minnesota on Saturday night.

Tonight’s stack design was, of course, an adaptation of throwing up the diamonds #FTK as THON 2020 continued across the street.

FTK stacks require enhanced focus #thon #hockeyvalley #puckstack

For context, equipment staffs at all levels of hockey typically stack pucks up at the end of their team’s bench prior to pregame warm-ups, which take place 20 to 30 minutes before puck drop depending on the league. Some equipment managers rock with more creative designs, while others go with more conventional styles. Either way, the end result for all of these stacks is simple: the starting goaltender and/or first skater on the ice spills all the pucks onto the ice so his teammates can use them to warm up.

Penn State’s equipment staff clearly falls into the “creative” style, and it shows off its works of art on Instagram. If you’re a hockey aficionado here in Happy Valley, @psupucks is, in my humble opinion, a must-follow on Instagram. Just look at the focus and intensity that goes into crafting one of these beauties:

(via @psupucks, Instagram)

As far as the 11th-ranked Nittany Lions’ on-ice performance on Saturday is concerned, Penn State clinched home-ice in at least the first round of the upcoming Big Ten tournament with a 3-2 win over No. 18 Minnesota. The Golden Gophers jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first period, but goals from Evan Barratt, Nikita Pavlychev, and Kevin Wall capped off the team’s comeback with its 20th victory of the regular season.

Pavlychev and Wall’s goals came 31 seconds apart in the third period, and they allowed the Nittany Lions to celebrate perhaps the program’s most decorated senior class’s final regular season home game with a huge victory.

