President Barron Addresses THON 2020 Crowd Before Final Four

Penn State University President Eric Barron hopped onto the Bryce Jordan Center stage Sunday morning to address THON 2020 and offer words of support and encouragement to the dance marathon’s 707 dancers and countless volunteers.
Barron was joined onstage by his wife, Molly, and began by thanking everyone in the BJC for all their efforts this weekend.
“I’m here this morning to make sure that I say thank you for all that you’re doing,” Barron said. “You know an awful lot about good people. Good people care about what they’re doing. They have empathy. They care that someone else’s journey isn’t what it should be.
Barron continued, noting that the philanthropic energy of THON is something to behold.
“But a truly great person cares not only cares about someone else and their journey,” he said. “They do something about it. They do something to change that journey. And I just want you to know how great it is to be in a room with 10,000 truly great people.”
The president recognized that THON is now a time-honored tradition and an integral part of Penn State before affirming that the university whole-heartedly supports the dance marathon.
“You know, everybody tells me that THON is about and a part of Penn State. But I would tell you that you are Penn State. You are this family that we love, and I just want you to know that the university you love loves you right back.”
Barron wrapped up his short speech by once again reaffirming this thanks for everything THON’s dancers, volunteers, and supporters do to fight pediatric cancer.
“Thank you for what you do For The Kids. Thank you,” he concluded.
