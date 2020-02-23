Red Wins Color Wars 2020

THON 2020’s Color Wars grand finale brought some welcome energy and spectacle to the Bryce Jordan Center during the weekend’s final hours, with Red winning.

Throughout the year and during THON weekend, dancers and Dancer Relations Committee members compete in different contests to try and wrack up points for the specific color team to which they were assigned. In addition to providing some fun competition, it’s also a nice way for people on the floor to get to know each other. On THON’s final day, these points are counted and the color with the most takes the cake as the overall winner. This year’s theme was Avengers: Cancer’s Endgame.

This year, Red was crowned champion while Orange took second place and Purple finished in third. As a reward, Red can now choose a color to eliminate from next year’s competition.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Rory Pelella Rory is a sophomore from Binghamton, New York and one of Onward State's News Editors. She has been bleeding blue and white ever since her older siblings decided to create a family dynasty in Happy Valley. She loves anything Penn State (especially Yallah), the Yankees and Giants, and a good old fashioned New York slice. Feel free to email her at [email protected] or follow her on twitter @rorypelella.