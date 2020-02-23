PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk, Sober, High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

More

News

Red Wins Color Wars 2020

Michael Tauriello | Onward State
By Rory Pelella
2/23/20 8:50 am

THON 2020’s Color Wars grand finale brought some welcome energy and spectacle to the Bryce Jordan Center during the weekend’s final hours, with Red winning.

Throughout the year and during THON weekend, dancers and Dancer Relations Committee members compete in different contests to try and wrack up points for the specific color team to which they were assigned. In addition to providing some fun competition, it’s also a nice way for people on the floor to get to know each other. On THON’s final day, these points are counted and the color with the most takes the cake as the overall winner. This year’s theme was Avengers: Cancer’s Endgame.

This year, Red was crowned champion while Orange took second place and Purple finished in third. As a reward, Red can now choose a color to eliminate from next year’s competition.

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already receiving enough emails?

About the Author

Rory Pelella

Rory is a sophomore from Binghamton, New York and one of Onward State's News Editors. She has been bleeding blue and white ever since her older siblings decided to create a family dynasty in Happy Valley. She loves anything Penn State (especially Yallah), the Yankees and Giants, and a good old fashioned New York slice. Feel free to email her at [email protected] or follow her on twitter @rorypelella.

Comments

Get notified about breaking news
Loading notification service...
State College Links

Bars and Happy Hours

Movies – Local theaters and new movies

Apartments – Search local apartments

Classifieds – Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks – New and used vehicles

Hotels – In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
Other posts by Rory

Student Body President Laura McKinney Gets New Perspective On THON As A Dancer

“Being able to see the Penn State community come together for something like this is something that has been extremely inspiring for me to watch as student body president, she said. “And it’s something that I definitely want to give back to.”

Pink Horse Capitalizes On Blue Rival’s Slip Up To Win THON 2020 Crowd Race

OS Reviews: Concourse Chapstick

[Live Blog] Penn State THON 2020: Sunday

Follow along here for updates, pictures, videos, and more from the 48th annual THON

Cash Cash To Perform At THON 2020

The surprises never stop at THON!

©  2008 - 2020 Onward State

Send this to a friend