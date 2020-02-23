Red Wins Color Wars 2020
THON 2020’s Color Wars grand finale brought some welcome energy and spectacle to the Bryce Jordan Center during the weekend’s final hours, with Red winning.
Throughout the year and during THON weekend, dancers and Dancer Relations Committee members compete in different contests to try and wrack up points for the specific color team to which they were assigned. In addition to providing some fun competition, it’s also a nice way for people on the floor to get to know each other. On THON’s final day, these points are counted and the color with the most takes the cake as the overall winner. This year’s theme was Avengers: Cancer’s Endgame.
This year, Red was crowned champion while Orange took second place and Purple finished in third. As a reward, Red can now choose a color to eliminate from next year’s competition.
