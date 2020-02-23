THON Children Juice Up BJC Crowd With 2020 Fashion Show

THON children brought plenty energy to a Sunday morning THON crowd, strutting out on stage for the annual fashion show.

The kids made their way out onto the stage to showcase this year’s newest looks and steal the hearts of the thousands in attendance at the BJC. Louis Vuitton: take notes, THIS is how you walk the runway.

This year’s theme was all about Lion King and the magnificent animals that roam the jungle. The captains on stage warned the crowd that they were about to go on a fashion safari.

First up, Shiloh and and her sister Harper Crimmel came out onstage to some Lion King music, donning pink shirts and colorful tutus. Both are huge fans of our Nittany Lion as well!

Carly Wilfong was next, wearing a colorful silver suit.

Eli, Ari, and Brooke strutted onto stage after Carly, all wearing neon fedoras and capes. *hat tip* “Cheers.”

Julia O’Toole was up next, wearing a colorful outfit complete with an orange water gun. Julia also has a YouTube channel launching in April, so the spotlight is just starting for her.

Abigail and Naomi Regalado wore bright, dazzling dresses while strutting out to center stage.

Daniel and Leila Testa, who are both big Philadelphia Eagles fans, wore multiple outfits. They kept taking layers off to reveal new looks, gathering roars from the BJC.

Emily Schmidt kept the colorful theme going with a classic THON-style outfit.

A big crew came out next as Elliot, Presye, Aliza, Eisley, Isaiah, and Piper Ross all wore colorful leis and tutus onto stage. Looking good, folks!

Maliyah and Madison Mehalick were up next. Maliyah, a hopeful future Nittany Lion, wore a lion-ear hat to complete her ‘fit. The crowd cheered and encouraged her ambitions to attend Penn State.

Mckenna Speed went with a simple look, complete with some snazzy cowboy boots.

Connor Rowan walked out with a friend wearing a lion outfit, and they both struck poses on the front of the stage.

Devin and Trevor Pulaski were up next, and the siblings both wore colorful outfits complete with capes and headgear. Their parents lifted them up, and the THON crowd loved every second of it.

Our next crew had some good looking hats. Kaitlyn Good led the team, donning a long and colorful feather necklace.

Savannah Keenen strutted out on to stage with a classic tutu look, and warranted a cheer from the BJC when the announcer said she’s looking to get a degree at Penn State Abington.

Alexia Maher went with a solid tutu look, of course complete with dazzling glasses.

A’Niah Butler had leis and a tutu on, and wants to be the first female football player at Penn State! The BJC showed pictures of her decked out in football gear and pads, and the crowd went wild.

Mckenna Voss had a rainbow suit on, and a family member had a dinosaur costume as well. Pretty electric.

AJ Bobby was joined by his twin sisters on stage, and the crew went with a simple tye-dye look complete with colorful fedoras and leis. They struck some solid poses at the front of the BJC stage.

Maddie and Isabelle Yohe also had long feather necklaces and hats, completing an all-around classic outfit.

Kaylahni and Nadelyne Laboy had some solid-looking crowns along with tutus and sleek black outfits.

Will, Mary, and Elizabeth Sunderhaus made up the next crew on stage, stealing the show with colorful outfits and snazzy capes.

Claire and Hailey Seeger both had some dashing black-and-white outfits on, happily making their way towards center stage. The crew also had some Beaver Stadium-style shakers, much to the liking of the crowd.

Aubrey Evans (birthday girl!) wore pink amongst a crew of whited-out friend and family members. The contrast made for cool scene on stage.

Angelica Zander switched things up with snazzy black dress with a red rose pattern, completed with some fuzzy black boots. Looking good, Angelica!

Alyssa Rodriquez wore a sparkling white dress, also donning butterfly wings, dazzling shoes, and a princess crown.

The Blanchard family took the stage next, with some lion-themed outfits and dazzling dresses.

Mina Horan was our last stylish child to grace the stage, and took the stage for her first cancer-free THON! She went for a classic yet stylish look, with a white top and black skirt. But wait, there was a surprise on stage! Mina read a letter from a friend on stage, asking her to be the flower girl at her wedding. She of course said yes, and was met with a collective “awwww” from the Jordan Center.

That’s all from this year’s fashion show. From start to finish, the crowd at the BJC supported the models on stage with cheers and applause. Hopefully the fashion industry was taking notes, because these kids killed it.

