What Have Dancers Been Eating At THON 2020?
THON’s Hospitality Committee is responsible for feeding over 700 hungry dancers every year.
The meals they provide need to keep dancers energized and motivated for 46 hours. We’ve compiled a list of the menus for every dancer meal it offered during THON 2020 up until the Final Four.
7:39 p.m. Friday, February 21
- Baked ziti
- Mac and cheese
- Garden salad
- Breadsticks
12:17 a.m. Saturday, February 22
- Assorted subway subs
- Packaged apples
4:40 a.m. Saturday, February 22
- Assorted oatmeal
- Trail mix
- Granola bars
9:47 a.m. Saturday, February 22
- Bagels with an assortment of spreads
- Fruit
12:30 p.m. Saturday, February 22
- Spaghetti
- Meatballs
- Assorted salad
4:34 p.m. Saturday, February 22
- Roots bowls
- Burrito bowls
- Fajita bar
11:20 p.m. Saturday, February 22
- Muffins
- Chocolate chip cookies
- Garden salads
- Grilled chicken salad
- Whole wheat rolls
- Apple sauce
3:13 a.m. Sunday, February 23
- Assorted bagels with cream cheese, peanut butter, jelly, honey, and butter
- Fruit trays
- Bacon and sausage
- Yogurt and granola
6:25 a.m. Sunday, February 23
- Playa Bowls
10:05 a.m. Sunday, February 23
- Assorted subway subs
- Clementines
