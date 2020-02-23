PSU news by
What Have Dancers Been Eating At THON 2020?

Matt Sniegowski | Onward State
By Rory Pelella
2/23/20 11:52 am

THON’s Hospitality Committee is responsible for feeding over 700 hungry dancers every year.

The meals they provide need to keep dancers energized and motivated for 46 hours. We’ve compiled a list of the menus for every dancer meal it offered during THON 2020 up until the Final Four.

7:39 p.m. Friday, February 21

  • Baked ziti
  • Mac and cheese
  • Garden salad
  • Breadsticks

12:17 a.m. Saturday, February 22

  • Assorted subway subs
  • Packaged apples

4:40 a.m. Saturday, February 22

  • Assorted oatmeal
  • Trail mix
  • Granola bars

9:47 a.m. Saturday, February 22

  • Bagels with an assortment of spreads
  • Fruit

12:30 p.m. Saturday, February 22

  • Spaghetti
  • Meatballs
  • Assorted salad

4:34 p.m. Saturday, February 22

  • Roots bowls
  • Burrito bowls
  • Fajita bar

11:20 p.m. Saturday, February 22

  • Muffins
  • Chocolate chip cookies
  • Garden salads
  • Grilled chicken salad
  • Whole wheat rolls
  • Apple sauce

3:13 a.m. Sunday, February 23

  • Assorted bagels with cream cheese, peanut butter, jelly, honey, and butter
  • Fruit trays
  • Bacon and sausage
  • Yogurt and granola

6:25 a.m. Sunday, February 23

  • Playa Bowls

10:05 a.m. Sunday, February 23

  • Assorted subway subs
  • Clementines

