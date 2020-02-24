PSU news by
Penn State Men’s Lacrosse Falls To No. 2 In Division I Polls

Michael Tauriello | Onward State
By Otis Lyons
2/24/20 2:07 pm

Penn State men’s lacrosse (3-1) dropped off the top spot in the Inside Lacrosse poll this week after falling to Yale Sunday 12-10.

The Nittany Lions enjoyed three consecutive weeks at the summit following a blistering start to the season. After falling to Yale over THON Weekend, the Bulldogs surpassed Penn State to claim the No. 1 spot. The Nittany Lions are closely followed by Syracuse, which jumped two spots from the previous week to No. 3.

Traditionally, Penn State likely would have fallen further, but then No. 2 Virginia and then-No. 4 Maryland both lost on a hectic weekend. The Cavaliers and Terrapins dropped to No. 6 and No. 7, respectively.

Penn State was one of three teams from the Big Ten represented in this edition of the poll. The Nittany Lions join No. 7 Maryland and No. 18 Ohio State in the rankings.

The USILA Coaches Poll concurred with the Inside Lacrosse ranking, placing Jeff Tambroni’s squad at No. 2 in between Yale and Syracuse.

Penn State will continue its season on Saturday, February 29 when it travels to Philadelphia to play No. 9 Penn. The game will start at 1 p.m. and be broadcast on BTN+.

Otis Lyons

Otis is a freshman majoring in print journalism.

