THON

[Photo Story] 46 Of Our Favorite Photos From THON 2020

Mira DiBattiste | Onward State
By Michael Tauriello
2/24/20 8:31 am

What a weekend, folks. THON 2020 came and went in the blink of an eye, but a lot happened in its 46 action-packed hours.

From the line dance to the pep rally to surprise performances, we’ve compiled 46 of our talented visual staff’s favorite photos from THON Weekend below.

Photo by: Michael Tauriello | Onward State
Photo by: Matt Sniegowski | Onward State
Photo by: Mira DiBattiste | Onward State
Photo by: Mira DiBattiste | Onward State
Photo by: Sam Brungo | Onward State
Photo by: Michael Tauriello | Onward State
Photo by: Sam Brungo | Onward State
Photo by: Sam Brungo | Onward State
Photo by: Matt Sniegowski | Onward State
Photo by: Michael Tauriello | Onward State
Photo by: Sam Brungo | Onward State
Photo by: George Liu | Onward State
Photo by: George Liu | Onward State
Photo by: Lindsay Tagliere | Onward State
Photo by: Matt Sniegowski | Onward State
Photo by: Matt Sniegowski | Onward State
Photo by: Amanda Thieu | Onward State
Photo by: Nicole Ambruch | Onward State
Photo by: Erin Sullivan | Onward State
Photo by: Frank Scaramuzzo | Onward State
Photo by: Frank Scaramuzzo | Onward State
Photo by: Erin Sullivan | Onward State
Photo by: Alysa Rubin | Onward State
Photo by: Matt Sniegowski | Onward State
Photo by: Michael Tauriello | Onward State
Photo by: Alysa Rubin | Onward State
Photo by: Michael Tauriello | Onward State
Photo by: Michael Tauriello | Onward State
Photo by: Alysa Rubin | Onward State
Photo by: Erin Sullivan | Onward State
Photo by: Michael Tauriello | Onward State
Photo by: Erin Sullivan | Onward State
Photo by: Matt Sniegowski | Onward State
Photo by: Michael Tauriello | Onward State
Photo by: Michael Tauriello | Onward State
Photo by: Sammy Stevens | Onward State
Photo by: Teagan Staudenmeier | Onward State
Photo by: Michael Tauriello | Onward State
Photo by: Andrew Kim | Onward State
Photo by: Andrew Kim | Onward State
Photo by: Mira DiBattiste | Onward State
Photo by: Ryan Parsons | Onward State
Photo by: Mira DiBattiste | Onward State
Photo by: Michael Tauriello | Onward State
Photo by: Matt Sniegowski | Onward State
Photo by: Mira DiBattiste | Onward State

About the Author

Michael Tauriello

Michael is a sophomore majoring in industrial engineering, hailing from just outside of Frederick, Maryland. He is an avid fan of almost anything '80s, ranging from the Phil Collins era of Genesis to Harrison Ford's golden years of acting. You can find him on Twitter retweeting memes that he thought were funny or making fun of the latest Twitter craze @mtauriello_.

THON 2020 Raises $11,696,942.38 For The Kids

After a fundraising year that included no canning and banned events outside of State College, THON 2020 culminated with the announcement that $11,696,942.38 had been raised For The Kids.

Our Best Features From THON 2020

If you were caught up in all the excitement and didn’t get a chance to take in the weekend’s best, biggest, and craziest stories, check out our favorites from THON 2020.

