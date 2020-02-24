[Photo Story] Tetra, Penn State Schuylkill, & Penn State Mont Alto’s Transformative THON 2020 Signs

THON Weekend is the best time to showcase Penn State’s most unique fashion trends and artistic abilities. From tutus to crazy hats and, of course, the hard-to-make, and sometimes frustrating to hold, massive light-up lettered signs.

This year, those inside the BJC had the pleasure and entertainment of watching and keeping up with some very versatile and humorous signs. We compiled some of our favorite signs for your viewing pleasure.

Those in the bowl were really in for a treat with this impressive Tetra sign. It’s amazing what just some simple scrambling does to your org’s letters!

A quick little shoutout to all the people involved in Greek life who are at THON this weekend. Tetra kept you in mind too!

Tetra really went H.A.M. on transforming their letters this weekend.

This has got to be a shoutout to the line dance lyrics, “Alex Morgan sips some tea” …. right?

There simply are no words for this one. No words.

Hey, when you’re in the BJC for whatever extensive amount of time THON Weekend, you’re bound to feel a little kooky. Penn State Schuylkill, you’re doing great, sweetie!

Not sure what this one is about Mont Alto, but keep it coming. We’re vibing.

All the hard work, paint, glitter, and sweat that went into these signs all over the BJC certainly did not go unnoticed. Neither did the muscle gain after holding them up for 46 hours straight!

About the Author

Ryen Gailey Ryen is a sophomore early childhood education major from "right outside of Philly" - or in exact words, from 23.0 miles outside of Philly. She loves all things Penn State and has been a huge Penn State gal since before she could walk. Send her pictures of puppies, or hate mail at [email protected]

