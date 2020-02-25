‘AnTHONy’s’ Weirdest Tweets From THON 2020

Staff writer Anthony Fiset served as a special THON correspondent for Onward State throughout THON 2020.

Instead of hanging out on press row, however, Mr. Fiset danced in the stands of the Bryce Jordan Center for all 46 hours of THON. In addition to our normal @THONwardState tweets, we also had him tweet from the account and sign his tweets as “anTHONy.”

Whether he was updating the Twitter world on his footwear or scarfing down delicious BJC hot dogs, anTHONy did tweeted a little bit of everything at THON. Here are the best posts he rattled off throughout the weekend:

When you’re on your feet for 46 hours, ibuprofen is a godsend in every sense of the word.

Me gaining energy from the sun -anTHONy pic.twitter.com/SpJNp0EAYl — THONward State (@THONwardState) February 22, 2020

So My Hero Zero is playing the Jonas Brothers, right?! And where are the Jonas Brothers?! Paris! -anTHONy pic.twitter.com/Tm1qnVZWyD — THONward State (@THONwardState) February 22, 2020

Is… is there any connection between My Hero Zero, the Jonas Brothers, and Paris? Did sleep deprivation drive anTHONy to pull conspiracy theories out of thin air?

anTHONy hot dog counter: pic.twitter.com/SMQNGv26fl — THONward State (@THONwardState) February 22, 2020

One of our writers has been dancing in the stands and signing his tweets “anTHONy” all weekend long.



We’ve also been tracking how many BJC hot dogs he’s been eating and are officially in double digits.



pic.twitter.com/iAjOqreK3z — THONward State (@THONwardState) February 23, 2020

Absolutely demolished two hot dogs courtesy of Michael Tauriello. Morale is high in the water line. -anTHONy — THONward State (@THONwardState) February 22, 2020

Another devoured. This time courtesy of my friend @nlpinskey3896. Thank you, Nathaniel. -anTHONy — THONward State (@THONwardState) February 22, 2020

You thought I was done with hot dogs. I thought I was done with hot dogs. The BJC’s stale buns thought I was done with hot dogs, but I had to get #15 to close the tally and the bun was way fresher than the last two. -anTHONy pic.twitter.com/AVR9lVrVxI — THONward State (@THONwardState) February 23, 2020

And then there was anTHONy’s great hot dog conquest. He finished the weekend with a total of 15 hot dogs consumed — some of which were donated by our generous staffers and alumni.

Pour one water bottle out for this lost sock, scared and all alone -anTHONy pic.twitter.com/V3xQR8auaE — THONward State (@THONwardState) February 23, 2020

THON NEEDS more sax solos -anTHONy — THONward State (@THONwardState) February 22, 2020

Top moments of THON 2020:

5. Men’s gymnastics winning the pep rally

4. Daya’s surprise concert

3. Cash Cash’s surprise concert

2. Total reveal

1. S A X S O L O

Forgot to update you all on the footwear change. Swapped the hiking boots for the fresh dad shoes. Feet feel like new. -anTHONy pic.twitter.com/NGc8E84VcB — THONward State (@THONwardState) February 22, 2020

Footwear update: back in the hiking boots with some comfy wool socks. My feet are in heaven, all things considered. Shoutout to the nice lady at REI who sold me these. -anTHONy pic.twitter.com/dsEYPhPwOe — THONward State (@THONwardState) February 23, 2020

A huge part of surviving 46 hours of no sitting or sleeping is taking care of your feet. Thankfully, anTHONy did so in style — and documented it for the whole world to see, of course.

I may have reached the point of ~too~ hydrated -anTHONy — THONward State (@THONwardState) February 22, 2020

Three water socials later…

I am HERE for Lowjack’s fiddle player. I’ve always said that THON needs more fiddles. -anTHONy — THONward State (@THONwardState) February 22, 2020

The fiddle should be a THON staple: change my mind.

Stop. -anTHONy — THONward State (@THONwardState) February 22, 2020

Fight! Fight! Fight! -anTHONy — THONward State (@THONwardState) February 22, 2020

After 46 hours dancing in the stands plus one outside in line, words cannot describe how great it feels to sit down, but one number can: $11,696,942.38 — kudos, THON 2020 -anTHONy — THONward State (@THONwardState) February 23, 2020

anTHONy capped off his weekend filled with fatigue, hot dogs, and general electricity on a wholesome note. Congrats to everybody involved with THON on a phenomenal weekend at the Bryce Jordan Center!

