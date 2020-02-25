‘AnTHONy’s’ Weirdest Tweets From THON 2020
Staff writer Anthony Fiset served as a special THON correspondent for Onward State throughout THON 2020.
Instead of hanging out on press row, however, Mr. Fiset danced in the stands of the Bryce Jordan Center for all 46 hours of THON. In addition to our normal @THONwardState tweets, we also had him tweet from the account and sign his tweets as “anTHONy.”
Whether he was updating the Twitter world on his footwear or scarfing down delicious BJC hot dogs, anTHONy
did tweeted a little bit of everything at THON. Here are the best posts he rattled off throughout the weekend:
When you’re on your feet for 46 hours, ibuprofen is a godsend in every sense of the word.
Is… is there any connection between My Hero Zero, the Jonas Brothers, and Paris? Did sleep deprivation drive anTHONy to pull conspiracy theories out of thin air?
And then there was anTHONy’s great hot dog conquest. He finished the weekend with a total of 15 hot dogs consumed — some of which were donated by our generous staffers and alumni.
Top moments of THON 2020:
5. Men’s gymnastics winning the pep rally
4. Daya’s surprise concert
3. Cash Cash’s surprise concert
2. Total reveal
1. S A X S O L O
A huge part of surviving 46 hours of no sitting or sleeping is taking care of your feet. Thankfully, anTHONy did so in style — and documented it for the whole world to see, of course.
Three water socials later…
The fiddle should be a THON staple: change my mind.
Stop. -anTHONy— THONward State (@THONwardState) February 22, 2020
Fight! Fight! Fight! -anTHONy— THONward State (@THONwardState) February 22, 2020
anTHONy capped off his weekend filled with fatigue, hot dogs, and general electricity on a wholesome note. Congrats to everybody involved with THON on a phenomenal weekend at the Bryce Jordan Center!
