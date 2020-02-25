PSU news by
‘AnTHONy’s’ Weirdest Tweets From THON 2020

Mikey Mandarino | Onward State
By Mikey Mandarino
2/25/20 4:12 am

Staff writer Anthony Fiset served as a special THON correspondent for Onward State throughout THON 2020.

Instead of hanging out on press row, however, Mr. Fiset danced in the stands of the Bryce Jordan Center for all 46 hours of THON. In addition to our normal @THONwardState tweets, we also had him tweet from the account and sign his tweets as “anTHONy.”

Whether he was updating the Twitter world on his footwear or scarfing down delicious BJC hot dogs, anTHONy did tweeted a little bit of everything at THON. Here are the best posts he rattled off throughout the weekend:

When you’re on your feet for 46 hours, ibuprofen is a godsend in every sense of the word.

Is… is there any connection between My Hero Zero, the Jonas Brothers, and Paris? Did sleep deprivation drive anTHONy to pull conspiracy theories out of thin air?

And then there was anTHONy’s great hot dog conquest. He finished the weekend with a total of 15 hot dogs consumed — some of which were donated by our generous staffers and alumni.

😢

Top moments of THON 2020:
5. Men’s gymnastics winning the pep rally
4. Daya’s surprise concert
3. Cash Cash’s surprise concert
2. Total reveal
1. S A X S O L O

A huge part of surviving 46 hours of no sitting or sleeping is taking care of your feet. Thankfully, anTHONy did so in style — and documented it for the whole world to see, of course.

Three water socials later…

The fiddle should be a THON staple: change my mind.

anTHONy capped off his weekend filled with fatigue, hot dogs, and general electricity on a wholesome note. Congrats to everybody involved with THON on a phenomenal weekend at the Bryce Jordan Center!

About the Author

Mikey Mandarino

Mikey is a senior majoring in journalism who's a Senior Editor for Onward State. He's from Bedminster, New Jersey, so naturally, Mikey is way too obnoxious about all the best things his home state has to offer. Mikey also loves to play golf, but he sucks at it because golf is really hard. You can follow Mikey on Twitter @Mikey_Mandarino in order to fill your timeline with all the hockey/golf content you'll ever need. You can also send all hate mail, death threats, and your vote for the best chicken parm in State College to [email protected]

