Penn State To Host 2021 Big Ten Wrestling Championships

Penn State wrestling will host the Big Ten Championships in 2021, head coach Cael Sanderson announced on Sunday following his team’s match dual against American. The tournament, like the Olympic Trials in April, will be held at the Bryce Jordan Center, according to team sports information director Pat Donghia.

The announcement comes after a bit of speculation that the tournament would be hosted in Happy Valley, much to do with the fact that Penn State hasn’t hosted since 2009. Every year, the tournament is held during the first two weeks of March.

This will be the first time that the Nittany Lions will host the tournament since Cael Sanderson took over head coach in 2010. The team won it last year and will travel to Rutgers next month in hopes of defending its title.

