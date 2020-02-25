PSU news by
Send Us Your Best THON 2020 Dancer Mail

Kevin Cacela | Onward State
By Lauren Wysseier
2/25/20 4:08 am

Dancing in THON is no small feat. It’s an accomplishment you can be proud of for the rest of your life, a cause worth sacrificing for, and an experience you will never forget. However, without the support of friends and family, standing for the full 46 hours would be a whole lot more difficult.

Supporters of THON dancers have the opportunity to write dancer mail, aimed to keep dancer spirits high and remind them of why they’re dancing.

When dancers are 30 hours in and their eyes are heavy and their feet ache, a simple note from a loved one or friend is enough to make them smile and let them know that there are people proudly cheering them on.

We want to see the mail that kept you dancers going during THON 2020.

If you’d like to share your favorite dancer mail you received this year, and share a little bit about your THON 2020 experience, let us know by clicking here!

Lauren Wysseier

Lauren is a freshman writer majoring in journalism from Fort Myers, Florida. She is a Floridian but, at heart, a Pennsylvanian. Her go-to fun fact is that she used to live in Barcelona, Spain. She is passionate about dogs, food, the Oxford comma, and most importantly, all-things Penn State. Don't hesitate to send her your best dog videos on Twitter @laurenwysseier or email [email protected] with other inquiries.

