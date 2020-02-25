State College Police Issue Annual State Patty’s Day Warning

The State College Police Department released its annual warning for the “challenge” that typically occurs “the weekend between THON and Spring Break.” Some State College landlords gave out the release, which was dated February 21, to their tenants.

If you’re a freshman or someone who’s been living under a rock while you’ve been at Penn State, the release is talking about State Patty’s.

“In past years, the weekend between THON and Spring Break has been a challenge, resulting in more crime, more criminal arrests and more alcohol overdoses than a typical weekend,” the release reads.

The department added that State Patty’s crime and alcohol overdoses peaked in 2011 but have “improved significantly” since 2012.

In the years since that peak, Penn State and State College Police, as well as the university, have worked together to tame State Patty’s celebrations. They’ve added more police patrols, limited the number of on-campus guests in residence halls, and even paid bars to close in 2014.

As always, the department offered a few tips and suggestions to help mitigate crime, destruction, and excessive drinking. Here are a few ways the department suggested can help you stay out of trouble this weekend:

Do not invite guests to your apartment or house this weekend.

Prevent guests from yelling or throwing items off your balcony or from your house.

Do not permit anyone less than 21 years of age to consume alcohol at your apartment or house. You can be arrested if anyone under 21 years old consumes alcohol at your apartment or house.

Do not serve large quantities of alcohol at your apartment or house.

Keep any music or other noise in your residence at reasonable levels. Noise violations will be strictly enforced all hours of the day and night. The minimum fine for a noise violation is $750, plus court costs.

Ensure the exterior of your property is free of litter or trash, such as plastic cups, beer cans, and food containers.

You can read State College Police’s full release below:

