Your THON 2020 Spotify Playlist
You probably spent Lord-knows-how-many hours on your feet singing, dancing, laughing, and crying this weekend. But…mostly singing and dancing.
If you’re still on that THON high and want to relive the weekend, we tracked and put together a playlist of every song that played at THON 2020. It runs for nearly 20 hours, totals 314 songs, and is in order of BJC appearance.
The playlist included everything from the Lion King soundtrack, to “Zombie Nation,” to (of course) Old Town Road. So with out further ado, check it out on our Spotify:
