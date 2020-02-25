Your THON 2020 Spotify Playlist

You probably spent Lord-knows-how-many hours on your feet singing, dancing, laughing, and crying this weekend. But…mostly singing and dancing.

If you’re still on that THON high and want to relive the weekend, we tracked and put together a playlist of every song that played at THON 2020. It runs for nearly 20 hours, totals 314 songs, and is in order of BJC appearance.

The playlist included everything from the Lion King soundtrack, to “Zombie Nation,” to (of course) Old Town Road. So with out further ado, check it out on our Spotify:

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Ryan Parsons Ryan is a Sophmore business major from Bucks County, which is juuuust outside of Philly. He's a huge Philly sports fan, back to back to back failed entrepreneur, and he appeared on the Rachel Ray Show at the age of 5. If you want to gain absolutely nothing, you can follow him on twitter @rjparsons9. Any "serious" inquiries or death threats can be sent to [email protected]