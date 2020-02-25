PSU news by
Your THON 2020 Spotify Playlist

Ryan Parsons | Onward State
By Ryan Parsons
2/25/20 4:01 am

You probably spent Lord-knows-how-many hours on your feet singing, dancing, laughing, and crying this weekend. But…mostly singing and dancing.

If you’re still on that THON high and want to relive the weekend, we tracked and put together a playlist of every song that played at THON 2020. It runs for nearly 20 hours, totals 314 songs, and is in order of BJC appearance.

The playlist included everything from the Lion King soundtrack, to “Zombie Nation,” to (of course) Old Town Road. So with out further ado, check it out on our Spotify:

Ryan Parsons

Ryan is a Sophmore business major from Bucks County, which is juuuust outside of Philly. He's a huge Philly sports fan, back to back to back failed entrepreneur, and he appeared on the Rachel Ray Show at the age of 5. If you want to gain absolutely nothing, you can follow him on twitter @rjparsons9. Any "serious" inquiries or death threats can be sent to [email protected]

