An Early Look At Lamar Stevens’ NBA Draft Stock

Lamar Stevens has been a centerpiece of Penn State men’s basketball for the past four years. He is the leader of this Nittany Lion team that is ranked in the AP Top 25 Poll for the first time since 1996, and will assuredly make the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2011.

Throughout his four-year career, Stevens has averaged 16.4 points and 6.4 rebounds per game. During his junior season he averaged 19.9 points and 7.7 rebounds per game, which led to him earning first team All-Big Ten honors by the media and second team All-Big Ten honors by the conference coaches and the Associated Press.

This is Stevens’ final year, as after this season he will turn his sights towards the NBA. Early indications are that Stevens will be a second-round pick in the 2020 NBA Draft that will take place on June 25.

NBA Draft Room: No. 37 Overall to Sacramento

NBA Draft Room has Stevens being selected No. 37 overall by the Sacramento Kings. They describe Stevens as an all-around player who can do a little bit of everything.

Here is Draft Room’s full scouting report on Stevens:

“A burly combo forward who does a little bit of everything on the court. Has a rock solid frame and uses it well to establish position in the paint. Can score with his back to the basket or face up and break his man down off the dribble. Rebounds at a high level and is a plus defender. Can guard the PF position thanks to his strong frame. Shows good awareness on D and understands proper positioning. Doesn’t have the quickest feet but can hold is own defending in space. Doesn’t hit the 3 ball at a high clip and will have to add this to his game to excel it at the next level.”

His player comparison by NBA Draft Room is the late Anthony Mason. Mason was a great sixth man for the New York Knicks from 1989-1996. In his 13-year NBA career, Mason averaged 10.9 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 3.4 assists.

NBADraft.net: No. 53 Overall to Miami Heat

NBADraft.net also has Stevens being selected in the second round, but much later on at No. 53 overall by the Miami Heat.

While the consensus thus far has been that Stevens will land somewhere in the second round, not all outlets are of that opinion.

Basketball Insiders: No. 97 Overall

Basketball Insiders has Stevens as its No. 97 overall player, which would put him deep in undrafted territory.

A strong finish to the season could really help Stevens boost his draft stock. As we have seen before, an eye-opening performance in the NCAA tournament can do wonders for a prospect’s draft stock.

About the Author

Gabe Angieri