College Avenue Taco Bell Closes

The Taco Bell franchise located at 310 E. College Ave. has closed, according to a sign posted in the restaurant’s window.

“We are closed. Sorry for the inconvenience. Please feel free to visit one of our other locations,” the note reads.

The former Taco Bell’s marquee sign was taken down by construction crews earlier Wednesday. Its windows were also boarded up and shut.

Taco Bell did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the store’s closing or any future plans for the State College franchise.

When taco cravings strike (and they will), State College residents can visit two other Taco Bell franchises on Benner Pike and Rolling Ridge Drive. The company previously announced plans in 2018 to construct a new location on North Atherton, which should be opening in the near future.

Rumors of Taco Bell’s closure began spreading earlier this week. Students started a Change.org petition, which gained nearly 400 signatures, to try and keep Taco Bell open. Mourners of the fallen restaurant will also host a vigil and “spice things up” outside of its former location at 8 p.m. on Sunday, March 1.

We’ll update this post with more information as it becomes available.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



Matt DiSanto Matt is a sophomore majoring in journalism and is Onward State's social media manager. He's a huge Philadelphia sports fan, fantasy football aficionado, and washed-up drummer hailing from Collegeville, Pa. The quickest way to his heart is Margherita pizza. His favorite shows include Community, Seinfeld, and Arrested Development, and he'll probably talk your ear off about them. Follow him on Twitter @mattdisanto_ for bad sports takes or email him at [email protected]

