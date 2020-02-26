PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk, Sober, High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

More

Athletics

Penn State Lacrosse To Play Three Televised Conference Games

Otis Lyons | Onward State
By Otis Lyons
2/26/20 4:05 am

The Big Ten announced the television schedule for the upcoming slate of lacrosse conference games. No. 2 Penn State (3-1) will appear on TV in three of its five conference tilts.

The Nittany Lions will play twice on BTN: at home against No. 7 Maryland on March 29 and away against No. 18 Ohio State on April 5.

ESPNU will also pick up the team’s game against Michigan on April 18.

The other two conference matchups — at Johns Hopkins and at Rutgers (the season finale) — will be streamed on BTN+. Most of Penn State’s non-conference schedule has been streamed by BTN+, save for the past weekend’s loss at the hands of No. 1 Yale, which was shown on BTN.

Should Jeff Tambroni’s squad make the four-team Big Ten tournament, the semifinals and finals of that competition will also be broadcast BTN.

Penn State’s season continues this Saturday, February 29, when the Nittany Lions head to Philadelphia to face-off against No. 9 Penn. That match will also be played on BTN+.

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already receiving enough emails?

About the Author

Otis Lyons

Otis is a freshman majoring in print journalism. He lives just outside of San Francisco, and is a diehard San Jose Earthquakes fan. Unfortunately, that means a lot of sadness. Feel free to send over your soccer hot takes to his twitter @otisnlyons1 and instagram @otislyons

Comments

Get notified about breaking news
Loading notification service...
State College Links

Bars and Happy Hours

Movies – Local theaters and new movies

Apartments – Search local apartments

Classifieds – Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks – New and used vehicles

Hotels – In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform

Band Of Brothers: Lowjack Brings Rock With A Twang To State College Bars

The State College bar scene staple has been back in the studio, with singles soon to come on Spotify in preparation for its second studio album.

Jon Rothstein Releases Slogan For Penn State Hoops

The wait is over for Penn State basketball.

©  2008 - 2020 Onward State

Send this to a friend