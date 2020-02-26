Penn State Lacrosse To Play Three Televised Conference Games
The Big Ten announced the television schedule for the upcoming slate of lacrosse conference games. No. 2 Penn State (3-1) will appear on TV in three of its five conference tilts.
The Nittany Lions will play twice on BTN: at home against No. 7 Maryland on March 29 and away against No. 18 Ohio State on April 5.
ESPNU will also pick up the team’s game against Michigan on April 18.
The other two conference matchups — at Johns Hopkins and at Rutgers (the season finale) — will be streamed on BTN+. Most of Penn State’s non-conference schedule has been streamed by BTN+, save for the past weekend’s loss at the hands of No. 1 Yale, which was shown on BTN.
Should Jeff Tambroni’s squad make the four-team Big Ten tournament, the semifinals and finals of that competition will also be broadcast BTN.
Penn State’s season continues this Saturday, February 29, when the Nittany Lions head to Philadelphia to face-off against No. 9 Penn. That match will also be played on BTN+.
