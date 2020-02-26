PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk, Sober, High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

More

News

Penn State Launching Mandatory Two-Factor Authentication For Students

By Matt DiSanto
2/26/20 10:09 am

Penn State will require students to enroll in two-factor authentication by May 12, the university announced in an email to students Wednesday morning.

“As part of its commitment to safeguard data and information, Penn State is requiring all students to enroll in Two-Factor Authentication (2FA), the same security feature currently used by Penn State faculty and staff to protect their University affiliated accounts,” the email reads.

Two-factor authentication aims to increase security by sending a message to your phone, using Touch ID, calling you by phone, or requiring you to input a security key before successfully logging you into a site.

If students fail to register by the May 12 deadline, they’ll lose access to more than 2,300 Penn State sites and services including Outlook, LionPATH, and Canvas until they do so.

Graduating seniors are off the hook, too. You won’t need to register if you plan on leaving Penn State this coming May.

Enrolling takes just a few moments and can be done so here.

First, you’ll be prompted to select which type of device you want to register. These include mobile devices (iPhone, Android, and Windows phones), tablets, landline telephones, security keys, and Touch ID.

If you’re registering a phone number (which the site recommends), you’ll then be prompted to enter it and download the Duo Mobile app — the application used to manage Penn State’s two-factor authentication.

Once you register, input your phone number, and scan that QR code, you should be good to go.

More information about two-factor authentication and the university’s new policy can be found here.

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already receiving enough emails?

About the Author

Matt DiSanto

Matt is a sophomore majoring in journalism and is Onward State's social media manager. He's a huge Philadelphia sports fan, fantasy football aficionado, and washed-up drummer hailing from Collegeville, Pa. The quickest way to his heart is Margherita pizza. His favorite shows include Community, Seinfeld, and Arrested Development, and he'll probably talk your ear off about them. Follow him on Twitter @mattdisanto_ for bad sports takes or email him at [email protected]

Comments

Get notified about breaking news
Loading notification service...
State College Links

Bars and Happy Hours

Movies – Local theaters and new movies

Apartments – Search local apartments

Classifieds – Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks – New and used vehicles

Hotels – In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
Other posts by Matt

State College Police Issue Annual State Patty’s Day Warning

“In past years, the weekend between THON and Spring Break has been a challenge, resulting in more crime, more criminal arrests and more alcohol overdoses than a typical weekend,” the release reads.

Your Official THON 2020 Cover Band Power Rankings

Our Best Features From THON 2020

Band Of Brothers: Lowjack Brings Rock With A Twang To State College Bars

The State College bar scene staple has been back in the studio, with singles soon to come on Spotify in preparation for its second studio album.

Jon Rothstein Releases Slogan For Penn State Hoops

The wait is over for Penn State basketball.

©  2008 - 2020 Onward State

Send this to a friend