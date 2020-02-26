Penn State Launching Mandatory Two-Factor Authentication For Students

Penn State will require students to enroll in two-factor authentication by May 12, the university announced in an email to students Wednesday morning.

“As part of its commitment to safeguard data and information, Penn State is requiring all students to enroll in Two-Factor Authentication (2FA), the same security feature currently used by Penn State faculty and staff to protect their University affiliated accounts,” the email reads.

Two-factor authentication aims to increase security by sending a message to your phone, using Touch ID, calling you by phone, or requiring you to input a security key before successfully logging you into a site.

If students fail to register by the May 12 deadline, they’ll lose access to more than 2,300 Penn State sites and services including Outlook, LionPATH, and Canvas until they do so.

Graduating seniors are off the hook, too. You won’t need to register if you plan on leaving Penn State this coming May.

Enrolling takes just a few moments and can be done so here.

First, you’ll be prompted to select which type of device you want to register. These include mobile devices (iPhone, Android, and Windows phones), tablets, landline telephones, security keys, and Touch ID.

If you’re registering a phone number (which the site recommends), you’ll then be prompted to enter it and download the Duo Mobile app — the application used to manage Penn State’s two-factor authentication.

Once you register, input your phone number, and scan that QR code, you should be good to go.

More information about two-factor authentication and the university’s new policy can be found here.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Matt DiSanto Matt is a sophomore majoring in journalism and is Onward State's social media manager. He's a huge Philadelphia sports fan, fantasy football aficionado, and washed-up drummer hailing from Collegeville, Pa. The quickest way to his heart is Margherita pizza. His favorite shows include Community, Seinfeld, and Arrested Development, and he'll probably talk your ear off about them. Follow him on Twitter @mattdisanto_ for bad sports takes or email him at [email protected]