PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk, Sober, High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

More

Student Life

Students Mourn College Ave. Taco Bell Closing

Matt DiSanto | Onward State
By Owen Abbey
2/26/20 5:10 pm

It’s a sad day for Taco Bell fans in State College, as the location on College Ave. is officially closing its doors. As people can imagine, there was a lot of uproar when the news of the closing was first reported. Naturally, they took to Twitter to show their despair about the whole situation.

The closure wouldn’t be complete, however, if there wasn’t a petition to try and prevent the inevitable closing of the downtown Taco Bell.

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already receiving enough emails?

About the Author

Owen Abbey

Owen Abbey is a freshmen majoring in Secondary Education Social Studies. He is from Annapolis, Maryland and a proud supporter of both Baltimore sports teams. He is a big college basketball fan (both men's and women's), and he also has a weird obsession with making brackets. He has some okay tweets @theowenabbey, but if you want to send happy thoughts and more brackets, email him at [email protected]

Comments

Get notified about breaking news
Loading notification service...
State College Links

Bars and Happy Hours

Movies – Local theaters and new movies

Apartments – Search local apartments

Classifieds – Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks – New and used vehicles

Hotels – In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform

Band Of Brothers: Lowjack Brings Rock With A Twang To State College Bars

The State College bar scene staple has been back in the studio, with singles soon to come on Spotify in preparation for its second studio album.

Pollock Testing Center Outage Delays Exams For 153 Students

Ever feel desperate for an act of God while feeling unprepared and frantically reviewing notes in line at the Pollock Testing Center?

©  2008 - 2020 Onward State

Send this to a friend