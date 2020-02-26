Students Mourn College Ave. Taco Bell Closing
It’s a sad day for Taco Bell fans in State College, as the location on College Ave. is officially closing its doors. As people can imagine, there was a lot of uproar when the news of the closing was first reported. Naturally, they took to Twitter to show their despair about the whole situation.
…what— Andrew Capaci (@AndrewCapaci) February 26, 2020
February 26, 2020
Drunk kids walking up to Taco Bell at 1 AM only to find it shut down pic.twitter.com/pVAiE7GaR3— avin tHe Savage (@PedroSwagger) February 26, 2020
@andrewwoller sad day— Evan Benedict (@EvanB28) February 26, 2020
February 26, 2020
The closure wouldn’t be complete, however, if there wasn’t a petition to try and prevent the inevitable closing of the downtown Taco Bell.
