Students Mourn College Ave. Taco Bell Closing

It’s a sad day for Taco Bell fans in State College, as the location on College Ave. is officially closing its doors. As people can imagine, there was a lot of uproar when the news of the closing was first reported. Naturally, they took to Twitter to show their despair about the whole situation.

WHY DID THE STATE COLLEGE TACO BELL SHUT DOWN — Morgan (@morgantyger10) February 26, 2020

…what — Andrew Capaci (@AndrewCapaci) February 26, 2020

Don't let your life pass you by. Weep not for the memories. https://t.co/f3MYyzU6bu — Joe (@JoePick29) February 26, 2020

Drunk kids walking up to Taco Bell at 1 AM only to find it shut down pic.twitter.com/pVAiE7GaR3 — avin tHe Savage (@PedroSwagger) February 26, 2020

I’m not ok don’t text https://t.co/8dBexnM1wz — Zane Gonzalez (@ZaneGo16) February 26, 2020

This is by far and away the most devastating news I have ever received. A lengendary establishment gone but never forgotten.



Please respect my privacy at this point in time https://t.co/uIWPhwF1Ez — Alan McG (@AlanMcG12) February 26, 2020

@tacobell did the Taco Bell on College Ave in State College, PA shut down? — taylor o’rourke (@o_ruairc) February 26, 2020

The closure wouldn’t be complete, however, if there wasn’t a petition to try and prevent the inevitable closing of the downtown Taco Bell.

Taco Bell in State College: STOP TACO BELL FROM CLOSING – Sign the Petition! https://t.co/Y0b0jMbwXh via @Change — Ty (@tyleroc33) February 26, 2020

