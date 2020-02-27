Gnash To Perform At Penn State On March 19

The Student Programming Association (SPA) announced on Thursday that popular singer and songwriter gnash will come to State College on Thursday, March 19.

The performance will be held in the HUB at Heritage Hall, and will begin at 8 p.m. All students who show a valid Penn State University Park student ID will be admitted for free, courtesy of your student-initiated fee.

Gnash is most known for his hit “I hate u, I love you (feat. Olivia O’Brien),” which was released in 2016.

Other hits from the Los Angeles-based artist include “rumors (Mark Johns)” and “U Only Call Me When It’s Raining Out.” He is also featured on other artists’ songs, most notably Lights Down Low 9 (by MAX), Two Shots (by Goody Grace), and Fumes (by EDEN).

Gnash’s most recent song is “hungover & i miss you,” which came out on January 10 of this year.

The concert is made possible by SPA, and more information can be found here.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Otis Lyons Otis is a freshman majoring in print journalism. He lives just outside of San Francisco, and is a diehard San Jose Earthquakes fan. Unfortunately, that means a lot of sadness. Feel free to send over your soccer hot takes to his twitter @otisnlyons1 and instagram @otislyons