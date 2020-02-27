Lady Lions Fall To Michigan 80-66 In Thirteenth Straight Loss

Penn State women’s basketball (7-21, 1-16 Big Ten) couldn’t take care of Michigan (19-9, 10-7 Big Ten) on Thursday night, falling to the Wolverines 80-66 in the Bryce Jordan Center.

Three Lady Lions reached double digits – Siyeh Frazier, Makenna Marisa, and Kamaria McDaniel – as Penn State played its last home game of the season. The third quarter was once again the team’s downfall, causing Penn State to lose control of its only lead of the game.

How It Happened

Penn State won the tip off and took it straight to the hoop, with Alisa Smith hitting a jumper within just five seconds of the game’s start. Siyeh Frazier had the first steal of the night and proceeded to finish the play with an easy layup. Lauren Ebo also converted a layup inside the paint, chalking up her first points of the game.

Shay Hagans played tough defense as she secured a rebound and took it all the way to the other hoop, adding two points. Frazier added 5 more points throughout the first, but the Lady Lions still trailed 23-13 after 10 minutes of play.

Frazier came into the second quarter ready to go, quickly hitting a three. Coming off the time out, she caught a rebound and beat out two defenders to hit a layup. Makenna Marisa had a successful steal and took the ball down the court. She handed it off to Frazier who shot from right inside the arc, giving her 15 points before the half ended.

Marisa added some points of her own as she had another steal and went in for the jump shot. Kamaria McDaniel finally got her first points of the night late in the second quarter as she went in for two layups and drew a foul, adding 5 to the scoreboard. Penn State only trailed by three at the end of the half.

Marisa opened up the third with a three pointer to tie the game 33-33. Hagans snagged her second steal and took it to the other basket for a layup, giving Penn State its first lead of the game. Ebo continued to show off her skills by going in for another layup.

Like clockwork, the Lady Lions started their third quarter collapse. Sloppy passes, missed shots, and unnecessary turnovers were common through the end of the third. They lost their lead and dropped to 59-44 at the end of 30 minutes.

Frazier was the first to score, almost four minutes into the third, knocking down a jumper. She quickly turned around for a three pointer to help get Penn State back on track and hit her career high of 26. Marisa hit double digits as she spun around for a layup.

McDaniel helped out with an easy shot inside the paint and two successful free throws. Despite the usual comeback attempt late in the fourth, the Wolverines were just too powerful for the Lady Lions. Penn State fell to Michigan 80-66.

Takeaways

Yet again, a third quarter collapse would be the downfall of the Lady Lions. Although they only lead by two during the third, Penn State continuously made sloppy mistakes that we’ve all seen before. They do always fight and play until the final whistle, but they can’t rely on that to win them games.

With Michigan State as their last regular season game, the Lady Lions have to prove themselves on Sunday if they want to be taken seriously in the Big Ten Tournament.

What’s Next

The Lady Lions will travel to East Lansing on Sunday, March 1 to face off against Michigan State in their final regular season game. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. and will be broadcasted on BTN+.

About the Author

Hope Damato Hope is a sophomore majoring in broadcast journalism. She resides in Northern Virginia but likes to tell people she's from D.C. since no ones heard of Manassas. She considers herself a coffee expert, obsessive Eagles fan and likes long walks on the beach. Feel free to follow her on twitter @hopemarinaa to send her funny tweets or email her at [email protected] to criticize her writing.