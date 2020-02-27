PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk, Sober, High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

More

Athletics

Penn State Softball Struggling With Young Infield, Early Struggles Fielding

Steve Connelly | Onward State
By Owen Abbey
2/27/20 4:06 am

Penn State softball’s struggles during its first three tournaments of the season can be traced to one main recurring issue: defense. During last week’s tournament, the Nittany Lions committed at least one error per game. Their defensive issues have highlighted their slump as they head into the rest of the season.

“We’re trying everything,” head coach Amanda Lehotak said when asked about the team’s struggles.

Lehotak notes that usually the lack of defense is a trend that happens at the beginning of the season, since the team does not practice outside.

“Our best practice for defense is on gameday right now,” she said. “Holuba turf is very different, you know? We’ve played on sand. We’ve played on brick. We’ve played on clay. It’s different.”

This makes sense as the team doesn’t have the best setup for indoor practices. That means that the only time players get to touch the field to practice defense is about a half-hour before first pitch, which really isn’t enough to be thorough with practice.

The other issue, however, is that the infield is mainly composed of freshmen. Third baseman Michelle Leone, shortstop Kaitlyn Morrison, and second baseman L.A. Matthews are all freshmen who are starting for the Nittany Lions. Growing pains are expected when the infield is so young, and that is what fans have seen so far.

Leone leads the team with seven errors, while Matthews is tied for second with three and Morrison is tied for third with two. In total, the team has committed 21 errors.

“[Defense] is something we’ve talked about and it’s something we’re actively working on,” Lehotak adds. “We know that has to tighten up quickly.”

Penn State will return to action and hope to right this issue in the field against Georgia State in its first double-header of the I-75 Challenge on Friday.

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already receiving enough emails?

About the Author

Owen Abbey

Owen Abbey is a freshmen majoring in Secondary Education Social Studies. He is from Annapolis, Maryland and a proud supporter of both Baltimore sports teams. He is a big college basketball fan (both men's and women's), and he also has a weird obsession with making brackets. He has some okay tweets @theowenabbey, but if you want to send happy thoughts and more brackets, email him at [email protected]

Comments

Get notified about breaking news
Loading notification service...
State College Links

Bars and Happy Hours

Movies – Local theaters and new movies

Apartments – Search local apartments

Classifieds – Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks – New and used vehicles

Hotels – In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform

Penn State Student Prepares To Celebrate ‘Fifth’ Birthday

We’re sorry for further exploiting your unique birthday, Charlie.

‘Irish’ Drinks For Your State Patty’s Weekend

If you don’t hear “I’m Shipping Up To Boston” at least ten times this weekend, you’re doing it wrong.

©  2008 - 2020 Onward State

Send this to a friend