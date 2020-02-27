UPUA Passes Spring Break Lyft Subsidies, Recognizes Luke The Lab As ‘Best Boy On Campus’

The 14th Assembly of the University Park Undergraduate Association convened in the HUB Wednesday evening for its seventh meeting of the semester.

The meeting began with the first special presentation of the evening from Michael Pipe, from the Centre County Board of Commissioners. A former UPUA alumni himself, Pipe spoke about numerous things, including ensuring accurate census data information. Pipe also spoke about seeking UPUA’s help in orchestrating successful polling for the upcoming 2016 Presidental Election.

“We would love to have a really great partnership with UPUA as we did in 2016,” Pipe said.

The assembly then moved into the second special presentation of the evening, where we heard from Blake Bergey from Fuel Rods.

Fuel Rods, a product and service that provides portable chargers for cell phones and talents, is proposing multiple charging stations throughout campus for students. There are a suggested 12 kiosks currently being discussed.

Bergey also discussed the value of having Fuel Rods in temporary locations such as Beaver Stadium, THON, and Movin’ On.

In President Laura McKinney’s report, she gave a shoutout to all of those who came out to support her and the hundreds of other dancers this past weekend at THON. The assembly then moved into their new legislation.

Legislation

The first piece of legislation for the night was Bill 28-14, Funding for Spring Break Lyft Subsidies, which passed unanimously. This bill, which has been a great success for UPUA in the past, would subsidize 200 trips to the State College airport.

Bill 29-14, Movin’ on Water, provides funding for water buggies at the very popular event that takes place towards the end of the semester. This helps ensure proper hydration and safety methods for students. With a voice vote, Bill 29-14 passed unanimously.

The first resolution of the night, Resolution 45-14, Support of State College’s First Pride Parade, also passed unanimously.

Resolution 46-14, Support of Transitioning Pennsylvania to 100% Renewable Energy by 2050, is in support of State Senator Thomas Killion’s recent bill. This bill mandates that Pennsylvania moves to 100% renewable energy by 2050. Resolution 46-14 passed unanimously.

The next resolution of the night was Resolution 47-14, Commemorating the Life and Legacy of Luke the Lab, and passed through the assembly after some deliberation. This resolution honors the CAPS service dog, Luke the Lab, and recognizes him as “the best boy on campus.” Luke part of the department’s support animal program and passed away last month.

UPUA then passed minor changes to its constitution as well as revisions to their bylaws. During the deliberations for the constitution changes, there was some discussion via an amendment to change the name of UPUA, as well as changing the UPUA seal back to a former version. Both amendments did not pass.

The assembly finally adjourned at 12:06 a.m.

About the Author

Ryen Gailey Ryen is a sophomore early childhood education major from "right outside of Philly" - or in exact words, from 23.0 miles outside of Philly. She loves all things Penn State and has been a huge Penn State gal since before she could walk. Send her pictures of puppies, or hate mail at [email protected]