Use Zimride to Find or Share a Ride for Spring Break Travel

By Sponsored Content
2/27/20 8:00 am

Penn State has partnered with Zimride to make it easy to find or share a ride for spring break travel.

Zimride by Enterprise is Penn State’s private ride-matching network that matches students, faculty and staff who are going the same way, allowing an easy way to share seats or find a ride. Drivers can earn money to cover travel expenses like gas and toll fees by filling extra seats in their vehicles while helping fellow Penn Staters in need of a ride.

The private network – available only to Penn State students, faculty and staff – enables drivers and passengers to create a free profile using their Penn State WebAccess credentials and search for open seats or post their ride and destination on a secure and private network. The platform’s unique approach to ride-matching also allows members to link their profile to their Facebook page.

Join, post a ride or find a ride in three easy steps:

1. Create a profile at zimride.com/psu.
2. Post a ride as a driver or passenger.
3. Find a match.

Zimride is available year-round at all Penn State campuses to share or find rides for other one-time trips, as well as daily commuting.

