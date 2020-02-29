Amidst the sea of sparkly headbands and kelly green domestic beers, one State College destination has been raising the bar on St. Patrick’s Day celebrations for many years.

Otto’s Pub & Brewery and Barrel 21 Distillery and Dining will once again host their all-day St. Paddy’s celebration on Tuesday, March 17th. Otto’s opens its doors at 7:00 a.m. and serves a selection of Irish Breakfast choices until 11:00 a.m. Live music begins at 8:00 a.m. and lasts through the day. Barrel 21 joins the party at 4:00 p.m., with Happy Hours, additional live music, and Irish dinner and cocktail features that highlight traditional fare.

With Otto’s dry Irish-style Black Mo Stout on special all day, as well as Barrel 21’s Bourbon or Rye whiskeys, this daylong party gives guests the opportunity to experience a truly local holiday. You won’t find any “green beer” here, and you won’t miss it. Otto’s lunch and dinner features start at 11:00 a.m. and include traditional Bangers and Bacon Rashers, from local producer Hogs Galore in Philipsburg. Their popular “Otto Bomb Cupcakes” made by Dolce Vita Desserts, start with a Black Mo-infused cake, Barrel 21 Bourbon ganache, and Bailey’s buttercream icing–so you must be 21 to enjoy these festive treats!

Live music begins at Otto’s with Scott and Jack Mangene, followed by Smash the Windows, The Stevedores, Pure Cane Sugar, and Family Micro Brew; Natascha & The Spy Boys and the Tussey Mountain Moonshiners will croon and fiddle their way through the evening at Barrel 21. You can even enjoy some tableside magic by Ben Salinas during the dinner hours at Otto’s!

If you’re looking for a place to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with a little more local flair, stop out to Otto’s and Barrel 21 on March 17th! See entertainment times, menus, and more about the day’s events at ottospubandbrewery.com.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Penn State’s Leap Day History With leap day coming up on Saturday, what’s happened on this forbidden day in the past?