Free Bike Touring 101 workshop to be held March 5 at HUB

By Sponsored Content
3/2/20 8:00 am

Penn State students, faculty and staff, as well as local community members (ages 18 and older), are encouraged to attend a free bike touring 101 workshop on Thursday, Mar. 5 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at 327 HUB-Robeson Center

Sponsored by Penn State Transportation Services and Penn State Student Affairs Health Promotion and Wellness, this workshop will cover bike touring-related topics, including:

  • Basic safe riding practices
  • Touring gear
  • Logistics and planning
  • Tips from a seasoned cyclist

All participants will receive a free set of Penn State bike lights.

As this is an indoor, classroom-style workshop, a bicycle will not be required for participation. Those interested in attending must submit an online RSVP prior to the start of the workshop.

Visit biking.psu.edu for more information on bike workshops and other campus and community biking resources.

