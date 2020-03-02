How Penn State Players Performed At NFL Combine

Five Penn Staters took the field at Lucas Oil Stadium to showcase their skills in front of NFL executives and scouts at the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine.

Yetur Gross-Matos, KJ Hamler, Robert Windsor, Cam Brown, and John Reid represented the Nittany Lions at the combine, with them receiving praise from analysts throughout the weekend.

KJ Hamler

Due to a tweaked hamstring, Hamler was unable to participate in the 40-yard dash, and other on-field drills. However, he did do the bench press.

The 5’8″, 178-pound Hamler certainly held his own, as he was able to complete 15 bench press reps. His mark of 15 reps was tied for 16th among wide receivers.

Hamler’s blazing speed will be on display when he participates in the 40-yard dash at Penn State’s pro day on Tuesday, March 17.

Yetur Gross-Matos

Gross-Matos showed off his athleticism during various drills, more specifically during the broad jump and vertical jump. He registered a 34-inch vertical, which was the fourth-highest among defensive lineman. He had a broad jump of 120 inches, which was tied for sixth among defensive lineman. Gross-Matos also participated in the bench press, and registered 20 reps.

Gross-Matos opened the eyes of NFL Network host Rich Eisen during an on-field drill that prompted Eisen to say “That was well done right there.”

NFL Network’s Peter Schrager described some of the things he likes from Gross-Matos.

“Strong hands, really savy pass rusher,” Schrager said. “You know he can get to the quarterback.”

Gross-Matos’ performance this weekend could only help his draft stock that seems to be heading in the late first pick direction.

Robert Windsor

Windsor turned in a solid showing at the Combine, as he participated in a number of different drills.

Windsor’s 4.44 20-yard shuttle time was eighth-highest among defensive lineman. Among his other numbers were a 4.90 time in the 40-yard dash, 7.47 time in the three-cone drill, 28.5-inch vertical, 111-inch broad jump, and 21 reps on the bench press.

During Windsor’s 40-yard dash, Daniel Jeremiah of NFL Network said, “This guy plays with a lot of effort.”

Windsor’s effort and speed is one of the main things that has stood out to analysts during the combine.

Cam Brown

Brown, like Gross-Matos, impressed with his broad and vertical jumps. His 35.5-inch vertical ranked 10th among linebackers, and his 123-inch broad jump ranked him 12th.

Brown’s 40-yard dash time of 4.72, and his 16 bench press reps weren’t the best, as both of his marks ranked towards the bottom of the list for linebackers. But his success covering tight ends and running backs is something that really stood out on tape.

“You’re looking for that linebacker who can match up with tight ends,” Jeremiah said. “He’s really good in coverage with running backs.”

John Reid

Reid did a great job improving his draft stock, especially during the on-field drills. The highlight of the combine for Reid was during an on-field drill when Hall of Fame cornerback Deion Sanders commented, “That was smooth right there.”

Reid’s 3.97 20-yard shuttle was the best time among defensive backs. In addition to his impressive 20-yard shuttle time, Reid’s 20 bench press reps, and 129-inch broad jump were tied for fifth-best among defensive backs. Among his other numbers included a 4.49 40-yard dash, 36.5-inch vertical, and a 6.95 three-cone drill.

