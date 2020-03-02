Penn State Hockey Releases Ticket Information For Big Ten Playoffs

Penn State hockey released the ticket information for this season’s Big Ten tournament on Saturday.

As the conference’s regular season champions, the Nittany Lions will play a maximum of two postseason games at Pegula Ice Arena after securing a first-round bye and home-ice advantage throughout the competition. The team’s semifinal will be played on March 14.

Nittany Nation @PegulaIceArena is hosting the Big Ten Tournament semifinal on March 14 featuring @PennStateMHKY (your Big Ten Regular Season CHAMPS), and we need you to help pack the Peg!



See more for details https://t.co/WDNGslaL7K#WeAre pic.twitter.com/zK6cL0ur87 — Penn State Athletics (@GoPSUsports) March 1, 2020

Ticket prices for this year’s Big Ten tournament’s games will remain consistent with those for regular season games at Pegula Ice Arena. Student season ticket holders and members of the Nittany Lion Club will have access to a special pre-sale from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday, March 2. To access that sale, you’ll need a special code, which will be emailed to them on Monday morning.

If any tickets are still available following the pre-sale, they’ll go on sale to the general public beginning at 2 p.m. Monday. Those interested in getting tickets to the playoff games being played at Pegula Ice Arena can do so here.

Guy Gadowsky’s team will find out its opponent for the Big Ten semifinal round once the opening round of games finishes this weekend. The Nittany Lions will host the lowest-remaining seed of the three sides that advance through the first round. Here are the three best-of-three matchups that’ll take place from March 6-8:

No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 7 Wisconsin

No. 3 Michigan vs. No. 6 Michigan State

No. 4 Minnesota vs. No. 5 Notre Dame

