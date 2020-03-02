Penn State Men’s Lacrosse Leapfrogs Yale, Remains At No. 2 In Latest Inside Lacrosse Poll
After another wild weekend in the lacrosse world, the Nittany Lions remained at No. 2 in the Week 4 Inside Lacrosse poll.
Penn State lacrosse (4-1) bounced back after losing to Yale by defeating Penn 17-16 in overtime.
Meanwhile, the No. 1 incumbent Bulldogs shockingly fell to UMass on Saturday. That result saw Yale plummet to a tie for No. 5 with fellow Ivy League member Cornell, who is Penn State’s next opponent.
Instead of Penn State moving back to the No. 1 perch, previous third-ranked Syracuse leapfrogged both programs to the top of the polls. The Orange are one of just six undefeated programs left in the nation.
Penn State was joined in the ranking by two other Big Ten programs: No. 7 Maryland and No. 19 Ohio State.
It is certainly a wide open year for college lacrosse, with the Nittany Lions right in the thick of it. The next test will be on Sunday, March 8 when the Nittany Lions visit Cornell. That game will begin at 4 p.m.
