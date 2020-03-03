Harlem Globetrotters Bring Night Of Shenanigans To Bryce Jordan Center

The world-famous Harlem Globetrotters defeated the Washington Generals 65-61 in a fun two hours of hijinks and shenanigans at the Bryce Jordan Center as part of their “Pushing The Limits” world tour on Monday night.

Long before the Globetrotters and Generals took the court, the Globetrotters’ emcee was out on the court with the beloved mascot Globie, holding events like free-throw competitions, dunk contests, and dance showdowns for the kids in attendance.

The Globetrotters added an interesting addition to the BJC court — a four-point line that was so deep, it crossed the Penn State logo at half court as well as parts of the “WE ARE” insignia below it.

In a surprising turn of events, the Generals took the lead early in the first quarter and held onto it for the first half of the quarter, despite the Globetrotters’ best efforts of dizzying up the Generals with quick passes and deceptive ball movement.

The Globetrotters finally took the lead with a four-point shot from “Money” Merriwether late in the first, quelling any fears of the Globetrotters having an “h” moment at the BJC.

While members of the Globetrotters weren’t checked into the game, they were scouring the BJC, interacting with kids in the crowd and bringing them on the court to help the Globetrotters “push the limits.” This included having kids shoot free throws blindfolded and bringing three kids to half court and spinning a basketball on all three of their fingers at the same time.

During the first quarter, the Globetrotters took the time to celebrate the first woman Globetrotter, Lynette Woodard, who made her debut in the 80s, before celebrating the return of “TNT” Lister, a Temple alum who was playing her first game back with the Globetrotters since having a baby.

The second quarter started with an interruption by Globie’s big, inflatable brother “Big G,” who, after hard-fouling quite a few Generals, took center court to perform dance moves that included standing on his head.

After getting into an altercation with the ref, “Bulldog” Mack cut all of the lights in the BJC, put on a Michael Jackson-style sequined jacket and white glove, and performed a dance routine of his own.

Right before the first half ended, “Bulldog” took the time to shout out the Globetrotters’ new “On Our Sleeves” movement, a partnership with Nationwide Children’s Hospital that raises money and awareness for children’s mental health through proceeds from the Globetrotters’ official shooting sleeve.

The Globetrotters began the third quarter by running a football play that seemed birthed from the mind of James Franklin himself, that is.

After the star “Bulldog” went down with an injury, he was replaced by the 4’6 guard “X-Over” Thompkins, who impressed the crowd by quite literally dribbling through the legs of Generals players and slam dunking on a hoop that was brought out just for him.

The Globetrotters upped the ante ahead of the fourth quarter with an absolutely unprecedented five-point line 35-feet from the hoop.

A scary moment happened halfway through the fourth quarter when “Dragon” Taylor accidentally got himself stuck on top of the backboard, and then stuck in the net itself.

Next, the Globetrotters did the impossible by running a play while the crowd did the wave, and then running the exact play in reverse when the crowd did the wave in the opposite direction. Then, they ran the play again, this time in slow motion while the crowd did the wave in slow motion.

With two minutes left in the game, the Generals hacked the scoreboard, tying the game at 55. While the Globetrotters got some high-flying dunks off, the Generals pulled ahead 61-57 with 1:14 left in the game.

Then, in a hero’s fashion, Bulldog returned to the game, even though an announcement in the third quarter ruled him out for the remainder of the game.

Bulldog’s return inspired the Globetrotters to go on an incredible run of high-flying alley-oops, which pulled the Globetrotters ahead 65-61 to close out the game, just in time for a victorious fifth-quarter autograph session.

