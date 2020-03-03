Penn State Baseball To Play Game At PNC Field In Scranton Against Lafayette

Penn State baseball will be a part of the first-ever major college baseball game to take place at PNC Field when it plays Lafayette at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 22.

The game was originally set to be hosted at Lafayette’s home stadium in Easton, Pennsylvania, but will now be at a neutral site. PNC Field is home to the New York Yankees’ Triple-A affiliate, the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders.

Looking forward to this one! https://t.co/KDlLroRxgw — Penn State Baseball (@PennStateBASE) March 3, 2020

This game is a part of the RailRiders’ annual Community Series, which features local college, high school, and special-needs teams. This comes after many years of trying to get a major college baseball team to make the trip to PNC Field, according to The Scranton Times-Tribune’s Donnie Collins, who first reported the story before Penn State confirmed it.

The Nittany Lions will travel to PNC Field after a three-game home series against the Michigan Wolverines from April 17 to April 19. Rob Cooper’s squad is currently 9-2 on the year and their next game is at 4 p.m. on Friday, March 6 against Navy.

