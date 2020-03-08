Penn State Hockey To Play Minnesota In Big Ten Semifinal Round

Penn State hockey’s opponent for next weekend’s Big Ten semifinal at Pegula Ice Arena has been confirmed after Minnesota took down Notre Dame in the best-of-three quarterfinal round this weekend.

The Golden Gophers, who are the Big Ten’s No. 4 seed, rallied to win the series’ last two games after falling behind via a 1-0 loss in game one. They picked up a 2-1 victory in the second game before taking Sunday’s rubber match by a final score of 3-2 to seal the series win.

Bob Motzko’s team hasn’t had the best track record at Pegula Ice Arena in recent years. Minnesota’s last victory at the venue of the upcoming semifinal came all the way back in February 2017. Penn State has beaten the Gophers in seven of its last eight home meetings against them — including four straight at the tail end of the 2017-18 season.

Minnesota picked up a 3-3 tie that ended in a 3-on-3 overtime goal by Alex Limoges on February 21 of this year. That, however, is the only non-loss the Gophers have managed at Pegula Ice Arena since the start of the 2017-18 season.

The two sides last met in the Big Ten tournament in 2018, which is when the Nittany Lions picked up a sweep in the quarterfinal round at Pegula Ice Arena. Penn State also took down Minnesota in the 2017 Big Ten tournament at Joe Louis Arena in Detroit thanks to Erik Autio’s double-overtime winner that sent the team to its first-ever conference title game.

Penn State and Minnesota’s one-game semifinal will be played at 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 14. The winner will take on Ohio State or Michigan in this year’s conference title game on March 21.

About the Author

Mikey Mandarino Mikey is a senior majoring in journalism who's a Senior Editor for Onward State. He's from Bedminster, New Jersey, so naturally, Mikey is way too obnoxious about all the best things his home state has to offer. Mikey also loves to play golf, but he sucks at it because golf is really hard. You can follow Mikey on Twitter @Mikey_Mandarino in order to fill your timeline with all the hockey/golf content you'll ever need. You can also send all hate mail, death threats, and your vote for the best chicken parm in State College to [email protected]

