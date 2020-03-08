Penn State Hoops To Face Winner Of Indiana-Nebraska In Big Ten Tournament

No. 20 Penn State men’s basketball will open the 2020 Big Ten Tournament against the winner of Indiana and Nebraska on Thursday, March 12, the conference announced Sunday evening.

.@PennStateMBB enters the #B1GTourney as the No. 6 seed and will face the winner of Indiana/Nebraska on Thursday. pic.twitter.com/MsSjvGnOa7 — Big Ten Men's Hoops (@B1GMBBall) March 9, 2020

The Nittany Lions will enter the tournament as the conference’s No. 6 seed. The bracket is topped by No. 1 and regular-season champ Wisconsin, No. 2 Michigan State, and No. 3 Maryland.

Despite losing its five of its last six games, Penn State matches up well with No. 14 Nebraska and No. 11 Indiana on paper. The Nittany Lions handled the Cornhuskers with ease in their lone matchup this season, defeating the team 76-64 on the road. Penn State split its two face-offs with the Hoosiers, defeating them 64-49 in a rout at home but dropping a matchup 68-60 on the road a few weeks back.

Penn State and Indiana last faced off in the tournament in 2012, which resulted in a 75-58 win for the Hoosiers. The Nittany Lions’ most recent tournament meeting with Nebraska resulted in 76-67 overtime win in 2017.

This is the third straight year the team has earned a bye in the Big Ten Tournament. The Nittany Lions’ No. 6 seed ties Penn State’s 2009 and 2011 teams for the highest conference tournament ranking in program history.

Should Penn State win its first matchup, the team would take on No. 3 Maryland in the tournament quarterfinal on Friday, March 14.

Penn State’s game will be broadcast nationally on Big Ten Network and tip off approximately 25 minutes following the conclusion of Thursday’s 6:30 p.m. game.

You can find more information about purchasing tickets and the tournament itself here and view this year’s entire tournament bracket below.

About the Author

Matt DiSanto Matt is a sophomore majoring in journalism and is Onward State's social media manager. He's a huge Philadelphia sports fan, fantasy football aficionado, and washed-up drummer hailing from Collegeville, Pa. The quickest way to his heart is Margherita pizza. His favorite shows include Community, Seinfeld, and Arrested Development, and he'll probably talk your ear off about them. Follow him on Twitter @mattdisanto_ for bad sports takes or email him at [email protected]

