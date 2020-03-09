KJ Hamler Signs Endorsement Deal With Nike Football

KJ Hamler has found a new home with Nike football, as he signed his first sponsorship deal on Monday evening.

Although Hamler didn’t participate in any on-field drills due to a tweaked hamstring at the NFL Scouting Combine, he has been getting ready for Penn State’s pro day later this month. He was, however, able to participate in the bench press at the Combine, and he put up 15 reps of 225 pounds during that drill.

Hamler also follows fellow Nittany Lion and current Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders in signing with Nike. In addition to them, Saquon Barkley has his own line of clothing as part of his endorsement deal with Nike.

Although he was only a fixture in Penn State’s lineup for two seasons, Hamler is projected to be an early-round pick once the NFL Draft rolls around later this spring. The electric slot receiver totaled 1,658 receiving yards on 98 grabs in 26 appearances for Penn State, and he scored a total of 14 touchdowns throughout his college career.

Penn State’s pro day is currently slated to begin at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 17. The event will take place at Holuba Hall, and tons of eyes will be on Happy Valley to see just how fast his 40-yard dash time is.

